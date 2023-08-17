SINGLE FAMILY HOMES

-CITY of BROOKFIELD

|   $310,000;        2645 Sheraton Rd;     ;08/04/23

|   $335,000;           3040 Lilly Rd;     ;08/07/23

|   $370,000;      15235 Flagstaff Rd;     ;08/07/23

|   $375,000;       1080 Adelmann Ave;     ;08/11/23

|   $390,000;      17250 Brooklawn Dr;     ;08/04/23

|   $404,900;           1210 Leon Ter;     ;08/11/23

|   $465,000;         480 N Park Blvd;     ;08/11/23

|   $556,500;      15900 Sky Cliff Dr;     ;08/09/23

-TOWN of BROOKFIELD

|   $425,000;          850 Janacek Rd;     ;08/11/23

|   $515,000;     1140 Greenridge Ter;     ;08/11/23

-CITY of DELAFIELD

|   $940,000;  4028 Hawthorn Farm  Ct;     ;08/04/23

-TOWN of DELAFIELD

|   $176,500;   N31W28810 Lakewood Ln;     ;08/07/23

|   $429,900;  N11W28892 Northview Rd;     ;08/07/23

-TOWN of EAGLE

|   $550,000;   W350S10023 Sprague Rd;     ;08/08/23

-VILLAGE of EAGLE

|   $303,000;       204 N Parkview Dr;     ;07/31/23

-VILLAGE of ELM GROVE

|   $511,000;    1255 Blue Ridge Blvd;     ;08/09/23

| $1,010,000;      830 Shadow Lawn Dr;     ;08/10/23

-TOWN of GENESEE

|   $427,500;    W281S3582 Redtail Ct;     ;08/02/23

-VILLAGE of HARTLAND

|   $401,500;          747 Chesham Ct;     ;08/08/23

|   $425,000;            396 Scott Ct;     ;08/04/23

|   $995,000;     1271 Four Winds Way;     ;08/04/23

-TOWN of LISBON

|   $602,000; N74W22376 Alta Vista Dr;     ;08/08/23

|   $710,000; N76W24726 Ridgefield Dr;     ;08/07/23

|   $810,000;    W257N9427 Sennott Ct;     ;08/08/23

|   $875,000;    N75W25279 Beverly Ln;     ;08/04/23

-VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS

|   $347,000;     W166N9163 Grand Ave;     ;08/10/23

|   $400,000;    W163N8459 Arthur Ave;     ;08/07/23

|   $430,000;    W125N6688 Parkway Dr;     ;08/07/23

|   $430,000; W174N9444 Devon Wood Rd;     ;08/04/23

|   $650,000; W134N6244 Windrift Pass;     ;08/04/23

|   $769,548;    W201N5429 Conifer Ct;     ;08/08/23

|   $799,038;   W176N7373 Amethyst Dr;     ;08/04/23

-TOWN of MERTON

|   $314,000;    W293N5564 Merton Ave;     ;08/07/23

-TOWN of MUKWONAGO

|   $205,000;  W301S10397 Hillside Dr;     ;08/11/23

-VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO

|   $255,000;             501 Main St;     ;08/04/23

|   $335,000;      945 Meadow View Ln;     ;08/11/23

-CITY of MUSKEGO

|   $325,000;    W181S6365 Lentini Dr;     ;08/10/23

| $1,290,000;   W200S10707 E Shore Dr;     ;08/07/23

-CITY of NEW BERLIN

|   $415,000;  14125 W Maple Ridge Rd;     ;08/08/23

|   $425,000;         3725 S 158th St;     ;08/11/23

|   $455,000; 19755 W Pheasant Run Dr;     ;08/08/23

|   $455,000;    15280 W Mayflower Dr;     ;08/11/23

|   $520,000;12840 W Weatherstone Blv;     ;07/31/23

|   $520,000;  12970 W Scarborough Dr;     ;08/07/23

-CITY of OCONOMOWOC

|   $429,800;      1048 Timberline Ct;     ;08/10/23

|   $485,500;     720 Summer Creek Rd;     ;08/08/23

-TOWN of OCONOMOWOC

|   $900,000;        N53W34398 Road Q;     ;08/11/23

-CITY of PEWAUKEE

|   $369,900;     W220N3436 Bonnie Ln;     ;08/11/23

|   $510,000;    W224N2780 Burwood Ct;     ;08/04/23

|   $607,000;      N42W22673 Cabot Ct;     ;08/03/23

|   $710,000;  N3W27688 Cloverland Ln;     ;08/01/23

|   $780,000;   N43W22755 Victoria St;     ;07/31/23

| $1,400,000;   N39W23612 Grey Fox Ct;     ;08/11/23

-VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE

|   $828,000;            247 Park Ave;     ;08/11/23

-CITY of WAUKESHA

|   $105,000;          805 Summit Ave;     ;08/07/23

|   $175,000;        529 Delafield St;     ;08/11/23

|   $201,000;          807 Sylvan Ter;     ;08/04/23

|   $290,000;          1513 Sunny Cir;     ;08/04/23

|   $300,000;         807 Pleasant St;     ;08/09/23

|   $340,000;         1115 Windsor Dr;     ;08/10/23

|   $355,000;    1131 Green Valley Dr;     ;08/08/23

|   $375,000;       605 Cambridge Ave;     ;08/10/23

|   $385,750;           105 Rivera Dr;     ;08/11/23

|   $420,000;     3509 Stillwater Cir;     ;08/04/23

-VILLAGE of WAUKESHA

|   $351,000;   W228S2180 Hillside Dr;     ;08/10/23

TWO FAMILY HOMES

-CITY of WAUKESHA

|   $425,000;   2421 Pebble Valley Rd;     ;08/04/23

CONDOMINIUMS

-CITY of BROOKFIELD

|   $255,000;         17733 Nassau Dr;     ;08/11/23

|   $363,000;      17730 Caribou Pass;     ;07/28/23

|   $467,500;     17490 Crest Hill Dr;     ;08/04/23

|   $676,000;      4362 Nighthawk Trl;     ;07/31/23

-VILLAGE of EAGLE

|   $414,900;           804 Margo Cir;     ;08/04/23

-VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS

|   $225,000;  N76W14713 Fairfield Ct;     ;08/09/23

|   $412,000; W155N6538 Blue Heron Dr;     ;08/07/23

-VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO

|   $398,500;     118 Phantom Lake Ct;     ;07/31/23

-CITY of MUSKEGO

|   $610,245;        S99W13713 Jay Dr;     ;08/09/23

-CITY of NEW BERLIN

|   $261,000;         4589 S 124th St;     ;08/10/23

|   $265,000;         4595 S 124th St;     ;08/07/23

-CITY of OCONOMOWOC

|   $653,159;           1772 Derby Ln;     ;07/27/23

-CITY of PEWAUKEE

|   $245,000;N16W26443 Meadowgrass Ci;     ;08/08/23

|   $326,000;N16W26443 Meadowgrass Ci;     ;08/09/23

-VILLAGE of SUSSEX

|   $480,000;      W253N6643 Aspen Ln;     ;08/09/23

-CITY of WAUKESHA

|   $190,000;       2704 Northview Rd;     ;08/07/23

|   $216,000;       1825 Paramount Dr;     ;08/08/23

|   $267,000;     2165 Broken Hill Rd;     ;08/04/23

|   $362,500;      2703 Kingfisher Ct;     ;08/11/23

|   $644,249;           2021 Smart Ct;     ;08/11/23

