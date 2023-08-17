SINGLE FAMILY HOMES
-CITY of BROOKFIELD
| $310,000; 2645 Sheraton Rd; ;08/04/23
| $335,000; 3040 Lilly Rd; ;08/07/23
| $370,000; 15235 Flagstaff Rd; ;08/07/23
| $375,000; 1080 Adelmann Ave; ;08/11/23
| $390,000; 17250 Brooklawn Dr; ;08/04/23
| $404,900; 1210 Leon Ter; ;08/11/23
| $465,000; 480 N Park Blvd; ;08/11/23
| $556,500; 15900 Sky Cliff Dr; ;08/09/23
-TOWN of BROOKFIELD
| $425,000; 850 Janacek Rd; ;08/11/23
| $515,000; 1140 Greenridge Ter; ;08/11/23
-CITY of DELAFIELD
| $940,000; 4028 Hawthorn Farm Ct; ;08/04/23
-TOWN of DELAFIELD
| $176,500; N31W28810 Lakewood Ln; ;08/07/23
| $429,900; N11W28892 Northview Rd; ;08/07/23
-TOWN of EAGLE
| $550,000; W350S10023 Sprague Rd; ;08/08/23
-VILLAGE of EAGLE
| $303,000; 204 N Parkview Dr; ;07/31/23
-VILLAGE of ELM GROVE
| $511,000; 1255 Blue Ridge Blvd; ;08/09/23
| $1,010,000; 830 Shadow Lawn Dr; ;08/10/23
-TOWN of GENESEE
| $427,500; W281S3582 Redtail Ct; ;08/02/23
-VILLAGE of HARTLAND
| $401,500; 747 Chesham Ct; ;08/08/23
| $425,000; 396 Scott Ct; ;08/04/23
| $995,000; 1271 Four Winds Way; ;08/04/23
-TOWN of LISBON
| $602,000; N74W22376 Alta Vista Dr; ;08/08/23
| $710,000; N76W24726 Ridgefield Dr; ;08/07/23
| $810,000; W257N9427 Sennott Ct; ;08/08/23
| $875,000; N75W25279 Beverly Ln; ;08/04/23
-VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS
| $347,000; W166N9163 Grand Ave; ;08/10/23
| $400,000; W163N8459 Arthur Ave; ;08/07/23
| $430,000; W125N6688 Parkway Dr; ;08/07/23
| $430,000; W174N9444 Devon Wood Rd; ;08/04/23
| $650,000; W134N6244 Windrift Pass; ;08/04/23
| $769,548; W201N5429 Conifer Ct; ;08/08/23
| $799,038; W176N7373 Amethyst Dr; ;08/04/23
-TOWN of MERTON
| $314,000; W293N5564 Merton Ave; ;08/07/23
-TOWN of MUKWONAGO
| $205,000; W301S10397 Hillside Dr; ;08/11/23
-VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO
| $255,000; 501 Main St; ;08/04/23
| $335,000; 945 Meadow View Ln; ;08/11/23
-CITY of MUSKEGO
| $325,000; W181S6365 Lentini Dr; ;08/10/23
| $1,290,000; W200S10707 E Shore Dr; ;08/07/23
-CITY of NEW BERLIN
| $415,000; 14125 W Maple Ridge Rd; ;08/08/23
| $425,000; 3725 S 158th St; ;08/11/23
| $455,000; 19755 W Pheasant Run Dr; ;08/08/23
| $455,000; 15280 W Mayflower Dr; ;08/11/23
| $520,000;12840 W Weatherstone Blv; ;07/31/23
| $520,000; 12970 W Scarborough Dr; ;08/07/23
-CITY of OCONOMOWOC
| $429,800; 1048 Timberline Ct; ;08/10/23
| $485,500; 720 Summer Creek Rd; ;08/08/23
-TOWN of OCONOMOWOC
| $900,000; N53W34398 Road Q; ;08/11/23
-CITY of PEWAUKEE
| $369,900; W220N3436 Bonnie Ln; ;08/11/23
| $510,000; W224N2780 Burwood Ct; ;08/04/23
| $607,000; N42W22673 Cabot Ct; ;08/03/23
| $710,000; N3W27688 Cloverland Ln; ;08/01/23
| $780,000; N43W22755 Victoria St; ;07/31/23
| $1,400,000; N39W23612 Grey Fox Ct; ;08/11/23
-VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE
| $828,000; 247 Park Ave; ;08/11/23
-CITY of WAUKESHA
| $105,000; 805 Summit Ave; ;08/07/23
| $175,000; 529 Delafield St; ;08/11/23
| $201,000; 807 Sylvan Ter; ;08/04/23
| $290,000; 1513 Sunny Cir; ;08/04/23
| $300,000; 807 Pleasant St; ;08/09/23
| $340,000; 1115 Windsor Dr; ;08/10/23
| $355,000; 1131 Green Valley Dr; ;08/08/23
| $375,000; 605 Cambridge Ave; ;08/10/23
| $385,750; 105 Rivera Dr; ;08/11/23
| $420,000; 3509 Stillwater Cir; ;08/04/23
-VILLAGE of WAUKESHA
| $351,000; W228S2180 Hillside Dr; ;08/10/23
TWO FAMILY HOMES
-CITY of WAUKESHA
| $425,000; 2421 Pebble Valley Rd; ;08/04/23
CONDOMINIUMS
-CITY of BROOKFIELD
| $255,000; 17733 Nassau Dr; ;08/11/23
| $363,000; 17730 Caribou Pass; ;07/28/23
| $467,500; 17490 Crest Hill Dr; ;08/04/23
| $676,000; 4362 Nighthawk Trl; ;07/31/23
-VILLAGE of EAGLE
| $414,900; 804 Margo Cir; ;08/04/23
-VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS
| $225,000; N76W14713 Fairfield Ct; ;08/09/23
| $412,000; W155N6538 Blue Heron Dr; ;08/07/23
-VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO
| $398,500; 118 Phantom Lake Ct; ;07/31/23
-CITY of MUSKEGO
| $610,245; S99W13713 Jay Dr; ;08/09/23
-CITY of NEW BERLIN
| $261,000; 4589 S 124th St; ;08/10/23
| $265,000; 4595 S 124th St; ;08/07/23
-CITY of OCONOMOWOC
| $653,159; 1772 Derby Ln; ;07/27/23
-CITY of PEWAUKEE
| $245,000;N16W26443 Meadowgrass Ci; ;08/08/23
| $326,000;N16W26443 Meadowgrass Ci; ;08/09/23
-VILLAGE of SUSSEX
| $480,000; W253N6643 Aspen Ln; ;08/09/23
-CITY of WAUKESHA
| $190,000; 2704 Northview Rd; ;08/07/23
| $216,000; 1825 Paramount Dr; ;08/08/23
| $267,000; 2165 Broken Hill Rd; ;08/04/23
| $362,500; 2703 Kingfisher Ct; ;08/11/23
| $644,249; 2021 Smart Ct; ;08/11/23