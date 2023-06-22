SINGLE FAMILY HOMES
CITY of BROOKFIELD
- $351,000; 1150 Parkway Dr; ;06/16/23
- $370,000; 15560 Grandview Dr; ;06/12/23
- $375,000; 15220 Indian Creek Pkwy; ;06/12/23
- $454,000; 15255 Bittersweet Rd; ;06/12/23
- $507,000; 16765 Queen Ann Dr; ;06/13/23
- $776,000; 2925 Willaura Ct; ;06/13/23
- $810,000; 1140 Leon Ter; ;06/09/23
- $865,000; 16920 Vanderbilt St; ;06/15/23
TOWN of BROOKFIELD
- $571,103; 20465 Hunters Ct; ;06/15/23
CITY of DELAFIELD
- $965,000; 2012 W Shore Dr; ;06/16/23
- $1,350,000; 3112 Nagawicka Ave; ;06/16/23
TOWN of DELAFIELD
- $739,500; W298N1864 Lost Tree Ct; ;06/12/23
VILLAGE of DOUSMAN
- $750,000; 379 Sand Hill Ln; ;06/14/23
TOWN of EAGLE
- $309,000;W347S10122 Upper Clarks ; ;06/16/23
- $342,900;S64W39062 County Road CI; ;06/15/23
- $650,000; S89W34919 Eagle Ter; ;06/15/23
VILLAGE of ELM GROVE
- $1,280,000; 1100 Circle Dr; ;06/16/23
TOWN of GENESEE
- $445,000; W280S3507 Chukar Ln; ;06/16/23
VILLAGE of HARTLAND
- $405,000; 913 Manchester Ct; ;06/09/23
- $470,000; 573 Greenway Ter; ;06/09/23
- $479,900; 536 Wild Oak Rd; ;06/12/23
- $1,107,500; 578 Southern Oak Cir; ;06/15/23
TOWN of LISBON
- $630,000;W265N6920 Thousand Oaks ; ;06/15/23
- $800,000; W276N8948 Meadow Ct; ;06/15/23
- $825,000; N84W27801 Twin Pine Cir; ;06/14/23
VILLAGE of LISBON
- $1,000,000; N74W24659 Lauren Dr; ;06/13/23
VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS
- $40,050; N58W18301 Juniper Ln; ;06/13/23
- $230,000; N57W18198 Juniper Ln; ;06/13/23
- $330,000; N90W16938 Pershing Ave; ;06/15/23
- $340,000; W150N8653 Wheeler Dr; ;06/06/23
- $355,500; W192N4984 One Mile Rd; ;06/12/23
- $395,000; W204N5842 Lannon Rd; ;06/13/23
- $425,500; N84W18357 Menomonee Ave; ;06/14/23
- $510,000; N53W15383 Balsam Dr; ;06/16/23
- $620,000; N63W14576 Ash Dr; ;06/15/23
- $750,000; W170N5271 Ridgewood Dr; ;06/15/23
- $800,000; N58W19444 Fox River Way; ;06/15/23
TOWN of MERTON
- $350,000; W330N6330 Hasslinger Dr; ;06/14/23
VILLAGE of MERTON
- $1,144,445; 6109 N Serenity Dr; ;06/05/23
TOWN of MUKWONAGO
- $555,100; S79W30450 Yale Ct; ;06/16/23
- $615,000; W317S6704 Schnitzler Rd; ;06/09/23
VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO
- $265,000; 443 Henry St; ;06/15/23
- $295,000; 206 Jacobs Dr; ;06/14/23
- $520,000; 1560 Fox Tail Ct; ;06/09/23
- $602,225; 699 Brockway Dr; ;06/15/23
- $631,900; 734 Stoecker Farm Ave; ;06/16/23
CITY of MUSKEGO
- $369,150;S68W12897 Bristlecone Ln; ;06/15/23
- $560,000; S77W16248 Mariner Ct; ;06/14/23
- $688,000; S79W16675 Green Ct; ;06/16/23
- $700,000;W129S8726 Boxhorn Reserv; ;06/14/23
- $790,000; W155S7308 Westfield Way; ;06/09/23
- $1,150,000;S66W18515 Jewel Crest Dr; ;06/15/23
CITY of NEW BERLIN
- $350,000; 1601 S 168th St; ;06/16/23
- $350,000; 17515 W Elmwood Rd; ;06/16/23
- $390,000; 12580 W Wilbur Dr; ;06/12/23
- $425,000; 3389 S Glen Park Ct; ;06/12/23
- $425,000; 17846 W Rogers St; ;06/13/23
- $450,000; 3241 S Monterey Dr; ;06/15/23
- $474,900; 14390 W Wilbur Dr; ;06/09/23
- $475,000; 16100 W Riviera Dr; ;06/14/23
- $501,000; 13375 W Park Ave; ;06/12/23
- $565,000; 1910 S Parkwood Ln; ;06/16/23
- $600,000; 13600 W Kelton Ct; ;06/14/23
- $720,000;6232 S Thomson Hollow Ct; ;06/16/23
VILLAGE of NORTH PRAIRIE
- $850,000; 310 Muirfield Cir; ;06/09/23
CITY of OCONOMOWOC
- $295,000; 912 S Silver Lake St; ;06/14/23
- $297,500; 166 S Elm St; ;06/16/23
- $385,000; 843 York Imperial Dr; ;06/14/23
- $500,000; 1584 Butternut Rdg; ;06/08/23
TOWN of OCONOMOWOC
- $445,000; W359N5333 Crestview Dr; ;06/12/23
CITY of PEWAUKEE
- $397,000; W273N898 Robby Ln; ;06/13/23
- $405,000; N40W22869 Sunset Dr; ;06/12/23
- $476,500; N9W23686 Archery Dr; ;06/16/23
- $481,000; W222N2878 Timberwood Ct; ;06/09/23
- $589,500; W276N2695 Wildflower Rd; ;06/12/23
- $815,000; W275N2395 Oak Ct; ;06/14/23
- $1,248,000;N37W23385 Broken Hill Ci; ;06/15/23
- $1,347,500;N39W23786 Broken Hill Ci; ;06/13/23
VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE
- $335,000; 819 Evert St; ;06/12/23
- $662,817; 418 Sandy Cir; ;06/09/23
VILLAGE of SUSSEX
- $375,000; W238N6274 Park Ct; ;06/12/23
- $514,900; N67W25352 Aspen Ln; ;06/09/23
- $664,900; N69W23664 Donna Dr; ;06/09/23
TOWN of VERNON
- $629,900; S81W26300 National Ave; ;06/16/23
VILLAGE of VERNON
- $525,000;W248S6955 Sugar Maple Dr; ;06/14/23
- $720,000; S64W22890 Garrett Dr; ;06/16/23
CITY of WAUKESHA
- $223,000; 1215 American Ave; ;06/12/23
- $238,000; 945 Harding Ave; ;06/09/23
- $275,000; 322 Scott Ave; ;06/15/23
- $310,000; 342 W Wabash Ave; ;06/09/23
- $321,000; 302 N West Ave; ;06/16/23
- $340,000; 1714 Sycamore Dr; ;06/16/23
- $380,000; 401 Randall St; ;06/15/23
- $420,000; 815 Manor Dr; ;06/16/23
- $452,000; 2227 Pebble Valley Rd; ;06/14/23
- $485,000; 1019 Dana Ln; ;06/16/23
- $539,500; 1212 Mohican Trl; ;06/13/23
- $690,500; 3820 Retzer Ct; ;06/16/23
- $775,000; 1635 Mohican Trl; ;06/15/23
TOWN of WAUKESHA
- $400,000; W268S4131 Oak Grove Ln; ;06/12/23
- $563,000;W277S4163 Green Country ; ;06/14/23
VILLAGE of WAUKESHA
- $242,000; S15W22840 Arcadian Ave; ;06/14/23
- $435,333; W256S4920 Oakdale Dr; ;06/16/23
- $628,000; W220S4552 Tansdale Rd; ;06/12/23
- $655,000; S56W23674 Maplewood Ter; ;06/16/23
TWO FAMILY HOMES
CITY of WAUKESHA
- $350,000; 1849 Oakdale Dr; ;06/01/23
- $370,000; 524 Madison St; ;06/16/23
- $390,000; 427 Carpenter Pl; ;06/15/23
CONDOMINIUMS
CITY of BROOKFIELD
- $450,000; 18460 Stonehedge Dr; ;06/16/23
VILLAGE of ELM GROVE
- $400,010; 13050 W Bluemound Rd; ;06/16/23
- $755,500;13130 Watertown Plank Rd; ;06/09/23
CITY of MENOMONEE FALLS
- $120,000;N82W13512 Fond Du Lac Av; ;06/14/23
VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS
- $355,000; N81W13637 Wedge Ct; ;06/12/23
VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO
- $384,900; 704 Cardinal Ln; ;06/15/23
CITY of MUSKEGO
- $282,200; W180S8260 Pioneer Dr; ;06/09/23
- $643,029; S98W13946 Chuck Way; ;06/14/23
- $686,677; S98W13902 Chuck Way; ;06/09/23
CITY of OCONOMOWOC
- $445,000; 177 N Lapham St; ;06/15/23
CITY of PEWAUKEE
- $274,900;N17W26433 Meadowgrass Ci; ;06/09/23
- $287,000; W240N2160 Dorchester Dr; ;06/07/23
- $373,000; N21W24093 Dorchester Dr; ;06/08/23
VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE
- $269,900; 1339 Hillwood Blvd; ;06/13/23
VILLAGE of SUSSEX
- $248,900; N58W23869 Hastings Ct; ;06/15/23
- $420,000; N50W25095 William Dr; ;06/16/23
- $427,000;N67W25384 Breckenridge C; ;06/15/23
- $444,900;N67W25383 Breckenridge C; ;06/16/23
- $463,000; W253N6633 Aspen Ln; ;06/15/23
- $489,900; W253N6635 Aspen Ln; ;06/13/23
CITY of WAUKESHA
- $175,000; 2718 Northview Rd; ;06/14/23
- $217,000; 1821 Paramount Dr; ;06/09/23
- $350,000; 2700 Kingfisher Ct; ;06/15/23
- $390,000; 2128 Broken Hill Rd; ;06/12/23
- $405,000; 1434 Tenny Ave; ;06/14/23
- $414,000; 1434 Tenny Ave; ;06/16/23
- $424,999; 1434 Tenny Ave; ;06/09/23
- $449,900; 2850 Fox Lake Cir; ;06/16/23
- $549,900; 437 Prairie Song Ct; ;06/13/23