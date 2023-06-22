SINGLE FAMILY HOMES

CITY of BROOKFIELD

-   $351,000;         1150 Parkway Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $370,000;      15560 Grandview Dr;     ;06/12/23

-   $375,000; 15220 Indian Creek Pkwy;     ;06/12/23

-   $454,000;    15255 Bittersweet Rd;     ;06/12/23

-   $507,000;      16765 Queen Ann Dr;     ;06/13/23

-   $776,000;        2925 Willaura Ct;     ;06/13/23

-   $810,000;           1140 Leon Ter;     ;06/09/23

-   $865,000;     16920 Vanderbilt St;     ;06/15/23

TOWN of BROOKFIELD

-   $571,103;        20465 Hunters Ct;     ;06/15/23

CITY of DELAFIELD

-   $965,000;         2012 W Shore Dr;     ;06/16/23

- $1,350,000;      3112 Nagawicka Ave;     ;06/16/23

TOWN of DELAFIELD

-   $739,500;  W298N1864 Lost Tree Ct;     ;06/12/23

VILLAGE of DOUSMAN

-   $750,000;        379 Sand Hill Ln;     ;06/14/23

TOWN of EAGLE

-   $309,000;W347S10122 Upper Clarks ;     ;06/16/23

-   $342,900;S64W39062 County Road CI;     ;06/15/23

-   $650,000;     S89W34919 Eagle Ter;     ;06/15/23

VILLAGE of ELM GROVE

- $1,280,000;          1100 Circle Dr;     ;06/16/23

TOWN of GENESEE

-   $445,000;     W280S3507 Chukar Ln;     ;06/16/23

VILLAGE of HARTLAND

-   $405,000;       913 Manchester Ct;     ;06/09/23

-   $470,000;        573 Greenway Ter;     ;06/09/23

-   $479,900;         536 Wild Oak Rd;     ;06/12/23

- $1,107,500;    578 Southern Oak Cir;     ;06/15/23

TOWN of LISBON

-   $630,000;W265N6920 Thousand Oaks ;     ;06/15/23

-   $800,000;     W276N8948 Meadow Ct;     ;06/15/23

-   $825,000; N84W27801 Twin Pine Cir;     ;06/14/23

VILLAGE of LISBON

- $1,000,000;     N74W24659 Lauren Dr;     ;06/13/23

VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS

-    $40,050;    N58W18301 Juniper Ln;     ;06/13/23

-   $230,000;    N57W18198 Juniper Ln;     ;06/13/23

-   $330,000;  N90W16938 Pershing Ave;     ;06/15/23

-   $340,000;    W150N8653 Wheeler Dr;     ;06/06/23

-   $355,500;   W192N4984 One Mile Rd;     ;06/12/23

-   $395,000;     W204N5842 Lannon Rd;     ;06/13/23

-   $425,500; N84W18357 Menomonee Ave;     ;06/14/23

-   $510,000;     N53W15383 Balsam Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $620,000;        N63W14576 Ash Dr;     ;06/15/23

-   $750,000;  W170N5271 Ridgewood Dr;     ;06/15/23

-   $800,000; N58W19444 Fox River Way;     ;06/15/23

TOWN of MERTON

-   $350,000; W330N6330 Hasslinger Dr;     ;06/14/23

VILLAGE of MERTON

- $1,144,445;      6109 N Serenity Dr;     ;06/05/23

TOWN of MUKWONAGO

-   $555,100;       S79W30450 Yale Ct;     ;06/16/23

-   $615,000; W317S6704 Schnitzler Rd;     ;06/09/23

VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO

-   $265,000;            443 Henry St;     ;06/15/23

-   $295,000;           206 Jacobs Dr;     ;06/14/23

-   $520,000;        1560 Fox Tail Ct;     ;06/09/23

-   $602,225;         699 Brockway Dr;     ;06/15/23

-   $631,900;   734 Stoecker Farm Ave;     ;06/16/23

CITY of MUSKEGO

-   $369,150;S68W12897 Bristlecone Ln;     ;06/15/23

-   $560,000;    S77W16248 Mariner Ct;     ;06/14/23

-   $688,000;      S79W16675 Green Ct;     ;06/16/23

-   $700,000;W129S8726 Boxhorn Reserv;     ;06/14/23

-   $790,000; W155S7308 Westfield Way;     ;06/09/23

- $1,150,000;S66W18515 Jewel Crest Dr;     ;06/15/23

CITY of NEW BERLIN

-   $350,000;         1601 S 168th St;     ;06/16/23

-   $350,000;      17515 W Elmwood Rd;     ;06/16/23

-   $390,000;       12580 W Wilbur Dr;     ;06/12/23

-   $425,000;     3389 S Glen Park Ct;     ;06/12/23

-   $425,000;       17846 W Rogers St;     ;06/13/23

-   $450,000;      3241 S Monterey Dr;     ;06/15/23

-   $474,900;       14390 W Wilbur Dr;     ;06/09/23

-   $475,000;      16100 W Riviera Dr;     ;06/14/23

-   $501,000;        13375 W Park Ave;     ;06/12/23

-   $565,000;      1910 S Parkwood Ln;     ;06/16/23

-   $600,000;       13600 W Kelton Ct;     ;06/14/23

-   $720,000;6232 S Thomson Hollow Ct;     ;06/16/23

VILLAGE of NORTH PRAIRIE

-   $850,000;       310 Muirfield Cir;     ;06/09/23

CITY of OCONOMOWOC

-   $295,000;    912 S Silver Lake St;     ;06/14/23

-   $297,500;            166 S Elm St;     ;06/16/23

-   $385,000;    843 York Imperial Dr;     ;06/14/23

-   $500,000;      1584 Butternut Rdg;     ;06/08/23

TOWN of OCONOMOWOC

-   $445,000;  W359N5333 Crestview Dr;     ;06/12/23

CITY of PEWAUKEE

-   $397,000;       W273N898 Robby Ln;     ;06/13/23

-   $405,000;     N40W22869 Sunset Dr;     ;06/12/23

-   $476,500;     N9W23686 Archery Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $481,000; W222N2878 Timberwood Ct;     ;06/09/23

-   $589,500; W276N2695 Wildflower Rd;     ;06/12/23

-   $815,000;        W275N2395 Oak Ct;     ;06/14/23

- $1,248,000;N37W23385 Broken Hill Ci;     ;06/15/23

- $1,347,500;N39W23786 Broken Hill Ci;     ;06/13/23

VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE

-   $335,000;            819 Evert St;     ;06/12/23

-   $662,817;           418 Sandy Cir;     ;06/09/23

VILLAGE of SUSSEX

-   $375,000;       W238N6274 Park Ct;     ;06/12/23

-   $514,900;      N67W25352 Aspen Ln;     ;06/09/23

-   $664,900;      N69W23664 Donna Dr;     ;06/09/23

TOWN of VERNON

-   $629,900;  S81W26300 National Ave;     ;06/16/23

VILLAGE of VERNON

-   $525,000;W248S6955 Sugar Maple Dr;     ;06/14/23

-   $720,000;    S64W22890 Garrett Dr;     ;06/16/23

CITY of WAUKESHA

-   $223,000;       1215 American Ave;     ;06/12/23

-   $238,000;         945 Harding Ave;     ;06/09/23

-   $275,000;           322 Scott Ave;     ;06/15/23

-   $310,000;        342 W Wabash Ave;     ;06/09/23

-   $321,000;          302 N West Ave;     ;06/16/23

-   $340,000;        1714 Sycamore Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $380,000;          401 Randall St;     ;06/15/23

-   $420,000;            815 Manor Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $452,000;   2227 Pebble Valley Rd;     ;06/14/23

-   $485,000;            1019 Dana Ln;     ;06/16/23

-   $539,500;        1212 Mohican Trl;     ;06/13/23

-   $690,500;          3820 Retzer Ct;     ;06/16/23

-   $775,000;        1635 Mohican Trl;     ;06/15/23

TOWN of WAUKESHA

-   $400,000;  W268S4131 Oak Grove Ln;     ;06/12/23

-   $563,000;W277S4163 Green Country ;     ;06/14/23

VILLAGE of WAUKESHA

-   $242,000;  S15W22840 Arcadian Ave;     ;06/14/23

-   $435,333;    W256S4920 Oakdale Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $628,000;   W220S4552 Tansdale Rd;     ;06/12/23

-   $655,000; S56W23674 Maplewood Ter;     ;06/16/23

TWO FAMILY HOMES

CITY of WAUKESHA

-   $350,000;         1849 Oakdale Dr;     ;06/01/23

-   $370,000;          524 Madison St;     ;06/16/23

-   $390,000;        427 Carpenter Pl;     ;06/15/23

CONDOMINIUMS

CITY of BROOKFIELD

-   $450,000;     18460 Stonehedge Dr;     ;06/16/23

VILLAGE of ELM GROVE

-   $400,010;    13050 W Bluemound Rd;     ;06/16/23

-   $755,500;13130 Watertown Plank Rd;     ;06/09/23

CITY of MENOMONEE FALLS

-   $120,000;N82W13512 Fond Du Lac Av;     ;06/14/23

VILLAGE of MENOMONEE FALLS

-   $355,000;      N81W13637 Wedge Ct;     ;06/12/23

VILLAGE of MUKWONAGO

-   $384,900;         704 Cardinal Ln;     ;06/15/23

CITY of MUSKEGO

-   $282,200;    W180S8260 Pioneer Dr;     ;06/09/23

-   $643,029;     S98W13946 Chuck Way;     ;06/14/23

-   $686,677;     S98W13902 Chuck Way;     ;06/09/23

CITY of OCONOMOWOC

-   $445,000;         177 N Lapham St;     ;06/15/23

CITY of PEWAUKEE

-   $274,900;N17W26433 Meadowgrass Ci;     ;06/09/23

-   $287,000; W240N2160 Dorchester Dr;     ;06/07/23

-   $373,000; N21W24093 Dorchester Dr;     ;06/08/23

VILLAGE of PEWAUKEE

-   $269,900;      1339 Hillwood Blvd;     ;06/13/23

VILLAGE of SUSSEX

-   $248,900;   N58W23869 Hastings Ct;     ;06/15/23

-   $420,000;    N50W25095 William Dr;     ;06/16/23

-   $427,000;N67W25384 Breckenridge C;     ;06/15/23

-   $444,900;N67W25383 Breckenridge C;     ;06/16/23

-   $463,000;      W253N6633 Aspen Ln;     ;06/15/23

-   $489,900;      W253N6635 Aspen Ln;     ;06/13/23

CITY of WAUKESHA

-   $175,000;       2718 Northview Rd;     ;06/14/23

-   $217,000;       1821 Paramount Dr;     ;06/09/23

-   $350,000;      2700 Kingfisher Ct;     ;06/15/23

-   $390,000;     2128 Broken Hill Rd;     ;06/12/23

-   $405,000;          1434 Tenny Ave;     ;06/14/23

-   $414,000;          1434 Tenny Ave;     ;06/16/23

-   $424,999;          1434 Tenny Ave;     ;06/09/23

-   $449,900;       2850 Fox Lake Cir;     ;06/16/23

-   $549,900;     437 Prairie Song Ct;     ;06/13/23

