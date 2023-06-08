SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

BIG BEND

$177,220; W230S8975 Clark St.; 05/24/23

$415,000; W227S8855 Marianne Ave.; 05/26/23

BROOKFIELD

$377,500; 4500 Cherokee Drive; 06/01/23

$481,280; 17340 Windemere Road; 05/23/23

$499,000; 355 N. 167th St.; 05/31/23

$500,000; 3070 McCoy Lane; 05/31/23

$550,000; 1045 Zacher Blvd.; 05/31/23

$551,000; 1760 Lone Oak Circle; 05/26/23

$565,000; 3945 Woodmount Drive; 06/01/23

$600,000; 2540 Memorial Drive; 05/30/23

$600,000; 2795 Almesbury Ave.; 05/25/23

$625,000; 2920 San Raphael Drive; 06/02/23

$1,225,000; 19745 Heron Pass; 05/31/23

DELAFIELD

$475,000; 220 Glen Oak Court; 05/30/23

$650,000; 2145 W. Shore Drive; 05/26/23

TOWN of DELAFIELD

$617,780; N15W30118 Timberbrook Road; 05/31/23

$950,000; N14W30313 Willow Hill Road; 05/31/23

EAGLE

$519,900; 832 Leeds Drive; 06/02/23

TOWN of EAGLE

$371,000; S98W36721 Hearthwood Lane; 05/30/23

$400,004; W360S10010 Markham Road; 05/26/23

ELM GROVE

$875,000; 14730 Crestwood Court; 05/11/23

TOWN of GENESEE

$430,000; S28W29014 Carmarthen Court; 06/01/23

$475,000; W336S4560 Drumlin Drive; 05/26/23

HARTLAND

$337,000; 103 Terrace Lane; 05/24/23

$415,000; 780 E. Imperial Drive; 05/31/23

$620,000; 1280 Shelly Lane; 05/26/23

$625,000; 103 Long Meadow Drive; 06/01/23

TOWN of LISBON

$649,275; N91W22750 N. Red Fox Run; 05/30/23

$949,900; W279N8379 Hunter Court; 05/30/23

MENOMONEE FALLS

$225,000; W156N5394 Pilgrim Road; 06/01/23

$260,000; N81W16222 Robinhood Drive; 05/30/23

$395,000; N89W16726 Cleveland Ave.; 06/02/23

$495,000; N88W16007 Park Blvd.; 06/02/23

$565,000; W170N7719 Trails End Court; 05/30/23

$615,000; W147N7026 Woodland Drive; 05/17/23

$618,000;W184N4833 Green Crane Drive; 06/01/23

$750,000;W218N5405 Taylors Woods; 06/01/23

$770,000; N74W16230 Stonewood Drive; 05/30/23

MERTON

$680,000; W285N7558 Bark River Road; 05/31/23

MUKWONAGO

$430,100; 540 Small Farm Road; 05/30/23

$520,000; 706 Stoecker Farm Ave.; 05/26/23

MUSKEGO

$295,000; W180S7953 Pioneer Drive; 06/01/23

$325,000; W187S6687 Agate Drive; 05/17/23

$355,000; S65W13805 Sherwood Circle; 05/31/23

$397,500; W132S6442 Saroyan Road; 05/31/23

$465,000; S68W17769 East Drive; 05/26/23

$570,000; W169S7949 Sarah Court; 06/01/23

NEW BERLIN

$335,023; 13450 W. Graham St.; 05/30/23

$361,000; 3172 S. El Dorado Drive; 05/31/23

$405,000; 16655 W. Salentine Drive; 05/22/23

$422,500; 12745 W. Eden Trail; 05/31/23

$460,000; 4380 S. Woodsview Court; 05/31/23

$470,000; 13509 W. Cleveland Ave.; 05/30/23

$475,000; 13125 W. Wade Drive; 05/31/23

$510,000; 12690 W. Cold Spring Road; 05/31/23

$525,000; 4410 S. Deerwood Drive; 05/31/23

$570,000; 4129 S. Carnaby Court; 05/31/23

$710,000; 5600 S. Timber Ridge Drive; 05/31/23

$718,000; 12930 W. Hawthorne Lane; 05/30/23

$875,000; 5663 S. Fox Tail Court; 06/01/23

$1,200,000; 19920 W. Mill Creek Trail; 06/01/23

NORTH PRAIRIE

$725,000; 114 Eagles Lookout; 05/30/23

OCONOMOWOC

$269,770; 520 W. Lincoln St.; 06/01/23

$375,000; 446 Greenland Ave.; 06/01/23

$383,000; 612 E. Harvard St.; 05/26/23

$435,000; 1141 W. Wisconsin Ave.; 05/31/23

$549,120; 1532 Bluestem Trail; 05/31/23

$587,500; 1524 Bluestem Trail; 05/30/23

TOWN of OCONOMOWOC

$565,000; W360N7552 Thomas Drive; 05/31/23

$1,400,000; W350N5367 Road B; 05/30/23

TOWN of OTTAWA

$700,000; W358S2848 Highway 67; 06/01/23

CITY of PEWAUKEE

$452,500; 1088 Turnberry Drive; 05/25/23

$476,000; W226N2621 Oakwood Lane; 05/26/23

$560,000; N26W27517 Wildflower Road; 06/01/23

$997,000; N37W23880 Broken Hill Circle; 05/24/23

PEWAUKEE

$283,400; 303 Oakton Ave.; 05/30/23

$450,000; 527 High St.; 06/01/23

$506,000; 967 North Shore Drive; 05/26/23

$999,900;N41W23765 Century Farm Road; 05/23/23

SUMMIT

$360,000; 1423 N. Breezeland Road; 05/31/23

$727,500; 35191 Walleye Drive; 06/01/23

TOWN of SUMMIT

$703,000; 3083 Mineral Springs Blvd.; 06/01/23

SUSSEX

$425,000; N62W24101 Sunset Drive; 05/31/23

$488,000; W247N5825 Trapp Trail; 06/01/23

$507,500; N67W25380 Aspen Lane; 05/30/23

$525,000; W232N7469 Highview Drive; 06/02/23

VERNON

$315,000; S71W23350 National Ave.; 05/31/23

WALES

$463,000; 540 Black Earth Court; 05/31/23

WAUKESHA

$205,000; 909 Regent St.; 05/31/23

$230,000; 1018 Genesee St.; 06/01/23

$250,000; 1338 Harris Drive; 05/30/23

$261,500; 130 S. James St.; 05/30/23

$305,000; 1104 Gertrude St.; 06/01/23

$332,000; 933 Howard St.; 06/01/23

$375,000; 2509 Pendleton Place; 05/26/23

$410,000; 1608 Garfield Ave.; 05/31/23

$425,000; 3845 Tiffany St.; 05/30/23

$474,900; 3316 Northview Road; 06/02/23

$475,000; 3205 Howell Court; 05/26/23

$650,000; 2915 Makou Trail; 05/31/23

WAUKESHA

$560,360; W252S5030 Cartwright Circle; 05/30/23

TWO FAMILY HOMES

BIG BEND

$232,000; W230S8985 Clark St.; 05/24/23

WAUKESHA

$378,000; 2205 Madison St.; 06/01/23

CONDOMINIUMS

BROOKFIELD

$400,000; 1803 Norhardt Drive; 05/31/23

ELM GROVE

$164,900; 12980 W. Bluemound Road; 06/01/23

HARTLAND

$420,000; 201 Hill St.; 05/31/23

MUSKEGO

$196,000; S73W17135 Briargate Lane; 05/31/23

$699,408; S99W13956 Clubhouse Court; 06/01/23

$5,015,419; W139S9933 Jay Drive; 05/31/23

NEW BERLIN

$415,000; 16605 W. Sumerland Court; 05/30/23

OCONOMOWOC

$250,000; 320 E. Pleasant St.; 06/02/23

$392,500; 976 Oconomowoc Parkway; 06/02/23

CITY of PEWAUKEE

$218,500; W240N2566 E. Parkway Mead; 05/22/23

$305,000; N16W26545 Conservancy Drive; 05/31/23

$337,100; N34W23858 Grace Ave.; 05/31/23

$360,000; N30W23070 Pineview Circle; 05/26/23

$400,000; N27W26446 Christian Court; 06/02/23

PEWAUKEE

$250,000; 1061 Quinlan Drive; 05/31/23

$267,000; 353 Lexington Court; 05/30/23

SUSSEX

$419,900; N67W25377 Breckenridge; 06/02/23

WAUKESHA

$226,000; 2020 Woodburn Road; 05/26/23

$375,000; 1003 River Place Blvd.; 06/02/23

