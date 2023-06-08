SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES
BIG BEND
■ $177,220; W230S8975 Clark St.; 05/24/23
■ $415,000; W227S8855 Marianne Ave.; 05/26/23
BROOKFIELD
■ $377,500; 4500 Cherokee Drive; 06/01/23
■ $481,280; 17340 Windemere Road; 05/23/23
■ $499,000; 355 N. 167th St.; 05/31/23
■ $500,000; 3070 McCoy Lane; 05/31/23
■ $550,000; 1045 Zacher Blvd.; 05/31/23
■ $551,000; 1760 Lone Oak Circle; 05/26/23
■ $565,000; 3945 Woodmount Drive; 06/01/23
■ $600,000; 2540 Memorial Drive; 05/30/23
■ $600,000; 2795 Almesbury Ave.; 05/25/23
■ $625,000; 2920 San Raphael Drive; 06/02/23
■ $1,225,000; 19745 Heron Pass; 05/31/23
DELAFIELD
■ $475,000; 220 Glen Oak Court; 05/30/23
■ $650,000; 2145 W. Shore Drive; 05/26/23
TOWN of DELAFIELD
■ $617,780; N15W30118 Timberbrook Road; 05/31/23
■ $950,000; N14W30313 Willow Hill Road; 05/31/23
EAGLE
■ $519,900; 832 Leeds Drive; 06/02/23
TOWN of EAGLE
■ $371,000; S98W36721 Hearthwood Lane; 05/30/23
■ $400,004; W360S10010 Markham Road; 05/26/23
ELM GROVE
■ $875,000; 14730 Crestwood Court; 05/11/23
TOWN of GENESEE
■ $430,000; S28W29014 Carmarthen Court; 06/01/23
■ $475,000; W336S4560 Drumlin Drive; 05/26/23
HARTLAND
■ $337,000; 103 Terrace Lane; 05/24/23
■ $415,000; 780 E. Imperial Drive; 05/31/23
■ $620,000; 1280 Shelly Lane; 05/26/23
■ $625,000; 103 Long Meadow Drive; 06/01/23
TOWN of LISBON
■ $649,275; N91W22750 N. Red Fox Run; 05/30/23
■ $949,900; W279N8379 Hunter Court; 05/30/23
MENOMONEE FALLS
■ $225,000; W156N5394 Pilgrim Road; 06/01/23
■ $260,000; N81W16222 Robinhood Drive; 05/30/23
■ $395,000; N89W16726 Cleveland Ave.; 06/02/23
■ $495,000; N88W16007 Park Blvd.; 06/02/23
■ $565,000; W170N7719 Trails End Court; 05/30/23
■ $615,000; W147N7026 Woodland Drive; 05/17/23
■ $618,000;W184N4833 Green Crane Drive; 06/01/23
■ $750,000;W218N5405 Taylors Woods; 06/01/23
■ $770,000; N74W16230 Stonewood Drive; 05/30/23
MERTON
■ $680,000; W285N7558 Bark River Road; 05/31/23
MUKWONAGO
■ $430,100; 540 Small Farm Road; 05/30/23
■ $520,000; 706 Stoecker Farm Ave.; 05/26/23
MUSKEGO
■ $295,000; W180S7953 Pioneer Drive; 06/01/23
■ $325,000; W187S6687 Agate Drive; 05/17/23
■ $355,000; S65W13805 Sherwood Circle; 05/31/23
■ $397,500; W132S6442 Saroyan Road; 05/31/23
■ $465,000; S68W17769 East Drive; 05/26/23
■ $570,000; W169S7949 Sarah Court; 06/01/23
NEW BERLIN
■ $335,023; 13450 W. Graham St.; 05/30/23
■ $361,000; 3172 S. El Dorado Drive; 05/31/23
■ $405,000; 16655 W. Salentine Drive; 05/22/23
■ $422,500; 12745 W. Eden Trail; 05/31/23
■ $460,000; 4380 S. Woodsview Court; 05/31/23
■ $470,000; 13509 W. Cleveland Ave.; 05/30/23
■ $475,000; 13125 W. Wade Drive; 05/31/23
■ $510,000; 12690 W. Cold Spring Road; 05/31/23
■ $525,000; 4410 S. Deerwood Drive; 05/31/23
■ $570,000; 4129 S. Carnaby Court; 05/31/23
■ $710,000; 5600 S. Timber Ridge Drive; 05/31/23
■ $718,000; 12930 W. Hawthorne Lane; 05/30/23
■ $875,000; 5663 S. Fox Tail Court; 06/01/23
■ $1,200,000; 19920 W. Mill Creek Trail; 06/01/23
NORTH PRAIRIE
■ $725,000; 114 Eagles Lookout; 05/30/23
OCONOMOWOC
■ $269,770; 520 W. Lincoln St.; 06/01/23
■ $375,000; 446 Greenland Ave.; 06/01/23
■ $383,000; 612 E. Harvard St.; 05/26/23
■ $435,000; 1141 W. Wisconsin Ave.; 05/31/23
■ $549,120; 1532 Bluestem Trail; 05/31/23
■ $587,500; 1524 Bluestem Trail; 05/30/23
TOWN of OCONOMOWOC
■ $565,000; W360N7552 Thomas Drive; 05/31/23
■ $1,400,000; W350N5367 Road B; 05/30/23
TOWN of OTTAWA
■ $700,000; W358S2848 Highway 67; 06/01/23
CITY of PEWAUKEE
■ $452,500; 1088 Turnberry Drive; 05/25/23
■ $476,000; W226N2621 Oakwood Lane; 05/26/23
■ $560,000; N26W27517 Wildflower Road; 06/01/23
■ $997,000; N37W23880 Broken Hill Circle; 05/24/23
PEWAUKEE
■ $283,400; 303 Oakton Ave.; 05/30/23
■ $450,000; 527 High St.; 06/01/23
■ $506,000; 967 North Shore Drive; 05/26/23
■ $999,900;N41W23765 Century Farm Road; 05/23/23
SUMMIT
■ $360,000; 1423 N. Breezeland Road; 05/31/23
■ $727,500; 35191 Walleye Drive; 06/01/23
TOWN of SUMMIT
■ $703,000; 3083 Mineral Springs Blvd.; 06/01/23
SUSSEX
■ $425,000; N62W24101 Sunset Drive; 05/31/23
■ $488,000; W247N5825 Trapp Trail; 06/01/23
■ $507,500; N67W25380 Aspen Lane; 05/30/23
■ $525,000; W232N7469 Highview Drive; 06/02/23
VERNON
■ $315,000; S71W23350 National Ave.; 05/31/23
WALES
■ $463,000; 540 Black Earth Court; 05/31/23
WAUKESHA
■ $205,000; 909 Regent St.; 05/31/23
■ $230,000; 1018 Genesee St.; 06/01/23
■ $250,000; 1338 Harris Drive; 05/30/23
■ $261,500; 130 S. James St.; 05/30/23
■ $305,000; 1104 Gertrude St.; 06/01/23
■ $332,000; 933 Howard St.; 06/01/23
■ $375,000; 2509 Pendleton Place; 05/26/23
■ $410,000; 1608 Garfield Ave.; 05/31/23
■ $425,000; 3845 Tiffany St.; 05/30/23
■ $474,900; 3316 Northview Road; 06/02/23
■ $475,000; 3205 Howell Court; 05/26/23
■ $650,000; 2915 Makou Trail; 05/31/23
WAUKESHA
■ $560,360; W252S5030 Cartwright Circle; 05/30/23
TWO FAMILY HOMES
BIG BEND
■ $232,000; W230S8985 Clark St.; 05/24/23
WAUKESHA
■ $378,000; 2205 Madison St.; 06/01/23
CONDOMINIUMS
BROOKFIELD
■ $400,000; 1803 Norhardt Drive; 05/31/23
ELM GROVE
■ $164,900; 12980 W. Bluemound Road; 06/01/23
HARTLAND
■ $420,000; 201 Hill St.; 05/31/23
MUSKEGO
■ $196,000; S73W17135 Briargate Lane; 05/31/23
■ $699,408; S99W13956 Clubhouse Court; 06/01/23
■ $5,015,419; W139S9933 Jay Drive; 05/31/23
NEW BERLIN
■ $415,000; 16605 W. Sumerland Court; 05/30/23
OCONOMOWOC
■ $250,000; 320 E. Pleasant St.; 06/02/23
■ $392,500; 976 Oconomowoc Parkway; 06/02/23
CITY of PEWAUKEE
■ $218,500; W240N2566 E. Parkway Mead; 05/22/23
■ $305,000; N16W26545 Conservancy Drive; 05/31/23
■ $337,100; N34W23858 Grace Ave.; 05/31/23
■ $360,000; N30W23070 Pineview Circle; 05/26/23
■ $400,000; N27W26446 Christian Court; 06/02/23
PEWAUKEE
■ $250,000; 1061 Quinlan Drive; 05/31/23
■ $267,000; 353 Lexington Court; 05/30/23
SUSSEX
■ $419,900; N67W25377 Breckenridge; 06/02/23
WAUKESHA
■ $226,000; 2020 Woodburn Road; 05/26/23
■ $375,000; 1003 River Place Blvd.; 06/02/23