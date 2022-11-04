WAUKESHA — Yvonne Ochilo was born and raised in Kenya. Her experiences with living there, studying abroad and social justice inspired her to write a book of poetry called “Red Letters: An Anthology.”
Ochilo was recruited to attend Carroll University. She loved her professors and made friends with international and local students. Ochilo majored in and graduated with a degree in international relations and political science in 2005.
“I had the privilege of studying abroad in France. Obviously to improve my French, but because I just love wine,” she said.
She loved to immerse herself in the culture and respects the French mentality of living in the moment.
“They enjoy life and during the summer time they go to the countryside. They experience life there. Versus us who are grinding, grinding, grinding,” she said.
The cultural experience was amazing and she improved her French speaking and wine selections, she said.
“I had great relationships all around,” she said.
After Carroll, Ochilo graduated from Marquette University Law School. She also dabbled in the nonprofit world.
“I’m not in a box or restricted to that (law). My wings have spread to the nonprofit arena,” she said.
Ochilo currently works at the Hope Center in Waukesha. The Hope Center is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the basic needs of financial assistance, food, and clothing in Waukesha County. She is a volunteer coordinator who works with engaging the Waukesha community.
“I like nonprofits because they fill the gap between what the government can do and we as citizens can do,” Ochilo said.
In other nations, according to Ochilo, the government is not able to reach people. She added especially in less developed nations. She said we are very lucky in America to have nonprofits that reach people where they are. At the Hope Center, she works with homeless individuals in Waukesha County. She added there is a great need here for helping the homeless. The center gets a ton of traffic from other homeless shelters and women’s shelters.
“We also get traffic from regular individuals who are experiencing a rough time. Especially in the pandemic. It’s an opportunity to reach someone and make a difference,” she said.
Her interest in helping others comes from her early days of living in Kenya.
“My first experience was working with nonprofits that helped children with AIDS back in Kenya,” Ochilo said.
She worked with children who were abandoned and didn’t have anyone. They tried to find parents to adopt them.
“AIDS is prevalent in Africa. We have a high rate also in Kenya. It opened my eyes and sparked my interest before I got here (to America),” she said.
Love of writing
Ochilo’s love of writing was inspired by her father while in Kenya. She described him as a “writer of sorts.”
Her father made sure his children were well-read and kept up on current events. They would have to report to him and tell him what they learned.
“I’m still afraid of him. Even now,” she said.
He would critique’s Ochilo’s compositions and if she didn’t pass they would need to be redone. She appreciates how her dad improved her vocabulary and writing skills.
When she came to Carroll University she was fortunate to get an opportunity to write for the Shepherd Express. The editor, David Luhrssen, influenced her and made her a better writer.
“Every time I would write he would redo my article,” Ochilo said.
He taught her to think of writing more as an art form and refine her style.
Ochilo added writing her book really pushed her for two years. She had trouble finding someone who would publish it. She joked she probably sent the manuscript to every writer in the world. Persistence, however, eventually paid off.
“Finally I got a scholarship from the Women’s Professional Network. It is a well-known publisher in California,” she said.
Ochilo hopes to get her book into the hands of the Waukesha community and continue to deal with social justice and nonprofit topics.
“I have one (book idea) marinating in my head,” she said.
For more information on “Red Letter” and Ochilo, visit her Twitter page at https://twitter.com/Ochilolaw or email her at yochilo@yahoo.com.