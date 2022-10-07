WAUKESHA — Republican Rob Brian Hutton is running against Democrat Jessica Katzenmeyer for District 5 state senator. District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, previously announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election. Ahead of the November election, The Freeman asked candidates the same questions. The following are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Hutton: I’m most proud of being a husband of 27 years to Patti, a father of four great adult children, and a father-in-law to two wonderful daughters-in-law.
Katzenmeyer: I am most proud of my proud union background. I worked for UPS for over 12 years. I was an active member of Teamsters Local 344, serving three years as elected Secretary on their Political and Legislative Committee, five years on the UPS Safety Committee, and three years on the UPS Employee Relations Committee. The lessons learned from serving in these roles were invaluable, but none were as important as understanding that when people work together, it is possible to fight back against the devastating legacy of Scott Walker and Act 10 that dealt a blow to working families and public education, and restore collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Hutton: As a business owner in the manufacturing sector, I understand the real challenges businesses are facing. First, we need to focus on income tax reform. Without these needed reforms, we run the risk of falling behind our neighboring states and no longer being competitive. Second, Wisconsin needs to continue to reduce unnecessary and outdated regulations on small business. There has been significant work done in that area under Republican leadership. That work needs to continue as businesses are still hurting.
Third, we need to increase and speed up the pipeline of the next generation entering the workforce. Our economy is starved for skilled tradespeople, and we need to do more to highlight the opportunities to make a good living in this area, and to work with our high schools and trade institutions to emphasize apprenticeships.
Katzenmeyer: The state government can do a lot of great work to enhance the business climate and help small businesses in Wisconsin. I would start with one of my top priorities — expanding healthcare access. Many small businesses are unable to afford health care for their employees. We need to expand Medicaid coverage or at least sit down together and discuss what a government health insurance option could look like for small businesses. Additionally, Wisconsin has the opportunity to lead our nation in clean energy, and in the process, create thousands of good-paying jobs for hardworking Wisconsinites. In times like this, where our infrastructure is crumbling, we should do what we can to move our state forward. This means expanding broadband to those who need it, working with farmers toward more sustainable agriculture practices, and investing in clean energy technology — all of these proposals would help the business climate in Wisconsin.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Hutton: History should be taught for what it was — a factual recounting of what happened in our country and the world. Looking at U.S. history, this would include many great and noble passages, along with some horrible and inexcusable ones like slavery and our treatment of Native Americans. Having established the foundation of “what happened,” the facts can and should then be contextualized and evaluated in broader terms.
Katzenmeyer: History should be taught in a meaningful way that is accurate, factual, truthful, and promotes good American citizenship. On the topic of education, we need to raise the state revenue caps so that schools are able to use and have adequate funding for special education and mental health services. Furthermore, it is a shame that our teachers are not paid fairly. We must work together to ensure that our teachers are paid a living and fair wage and restore collective bargaining rights, undoing the damage of Act 10.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Hutton: I will work with my Legislative colleagues on crafting common sense statutory reforms regarding how elections are conducted in Wisconsin. Reforms, such as creating a single voter registration data base, establishing an independent office to audit and oversee elections, and outlawing private dollars to run elections should be in the discussions.
Katzenmeyer: When dark money and voter suppression laws are being tossed around every election cycle it is no wonder that some citizens have doubts about our election process. I want to make sure we can restore trust in our election system by supporting campaign finance reform, nonpartisan redistricting, and the independent nature of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Hutton: The Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre was a horrific tragedy that never should have happened. So much of what we are seeing with rising crime is due to repeat offenders (i.e., Darrell Brooks) who are allowed to be back on the streets while they wait their trial. Others are allowed back on the streets with little to no consequences for their actual offense. Too often our judicial system has decided to place greater concern for the offender than the victim(s). Law enforcement is often arresting the same people every week. Our top priority should be to address the current bail law in Wisconsin to ensure those waiting trial, who have demonstrated they are a danger to the community, are appropriately contained until trial. Along with that, we need to fix the unsustainable backlog of cases for violent offenders currently in our court system to ensure more swift justice for the offender and the victim.
Katzenmeyer: I believe that the legislature should work side by side with officers to create meaningful policy for policing, public safety, and crime prevention. I would like to see polarization of the need for meaningful policy be put to the side so we can actually work together and get things done to make our communities safer. I believe the first step is putting together a commission to examine the systems in place and come up with solutions for meaningful change. I am ready to get to work to increase the shared revenue that comes into our communities so that our police departments have the funds they need to be able to properly pay our law enforcement and give duly earned raises. I furthermore believe that we can work together with law enforcement to develop programs that incentivize effective community policing policies.
