WAUKESHA — Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Knodl faces off against Democrat Bob Tatterson for Assembly District 24. The Freeman asked candidates questions ahead of the November election. The following are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Knodl: Our state was operating on a deficit when I entered office. Through years of sound budgeting, we turned our finances and economy around and are now experiencing unprecedented budget surpluses. This gives us the ability to continue cutting taxes, which will grow the economy and result in even greater revenues down the line to make the investments we need in our state.
Tatterson: Although I’m proud of my achievements in my career as an engineer — leading research and development for large corporations — I am most proud of my role as father, husband, and family man.
My wife, Kathy, and I have been married for 33 years and have raised two wonderful sons, Alex and Thomas. Like all families, we’ve had our challenges. Alex was just two days old when he was diagnosed with a heart defect. Doctors considered it immediately fatal. Kathy and I were devastated. But we found wonderful doctors (and fortunately had good health insurance). Now, 24 years later, after a heart transplant and five other major surgeries, Alex is still with us. In fact, he’s a college graduate and helping create videos for my campaign. So, my greatest achievement? The loving and supportive environment we have created in our family.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Knodl: One of my highest legislative priorities is eliminating the personal property tax in Wisconsin. This tax is burdensome for our small businesses because it is complicated to comply with, and our municipalities hate collecting it because it is inefficient to assess. I am confident that we can finally kill this tax next session and provide this needed relief to our Main Street businesses.
Tatterson: As president of XPonential Ventures, I am personally advising and investing in startups — giving entrepreneurs the support they need, stimulating our state’s startup ecosystem, and creating new jobs. But that’s just a start. What’s critical to the longterm success of Wisconsin businesses is education. Today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce. We must ensure every student receives a quality education – one that prepares them to be productive, valuable employees and owners. This includes apprenticeship programs, trade schools, technical colleges, and advanced degrees.
The legislature has the power to help by fully funding our public schools. Unfortunately, they’re choosing not to. They’re sitting on a historic $5 billion surplus. Instead of using it to help our children and grandchildren, the money just sits there, helping no one. This is unacceptable. I will fight for our public schools. All children deserve an opportunity to succeed. Our businesses and state depend on it.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Knodl: We need to return to the basics. History shouldn’t be politicized, but sadly, we have seen political agendas increasingly making their way into the classroom. This has become especially apparent during remote learning in the pandemic, when parents were able to witness their kids’ lessons firsthand. I believe this level of accessibility was a positive thing, which is why I support giving parents greater oversight and access to the curriculum being taught in their child’s classrooms.
Tatterson: We should teach the truth: the facts, comprehensively, in an age-appropriate manner. It’s necessary to share the entirety of our country’s history — even the blemishes. It’s important to show that our society continues to evolve, learning and growing along the way. The suggestion that we should not teach less savory parts of our past strikes me as dishonest. I love our country, am extremely proud of our history, and at the same time acknowledge its imperfections. Some outspoken parents say that, by doing so, we are “indoctrinating” our children in some “radical” way. Unfortunately, politicians, including my opponent, are fanning those flames. They’re driving a wedge between schools and families for political gain. My opponent is part of “No Left Turn,” a group that claims teachers are secretly feeding students “an aggressive, radical, totalitarian ideology.” Nonsense. Our teachers are under-appreciated heroes. They deserve our respect, not abuse.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Knodl: I have a good working relationship with our local clerks, who have approached me with multiple concerns related to the weaknesses in our election laws. Just last year, a clerk brought to my attention that multiple non-citizens were caught voting in a local election. Our election safeguards were so weak that they were able to slip through the cracks and weren’t caught until after their ballots were cast. I drafted legislation which would implement automatic citizenship verification in our voter lists without placing any additional effort on the voter. Unfortunately, the governor vetoed this bill along with several other common-sense reforms.
Tatterson: Our election process is safe, secure, and legal. We must communicate this truth clearly and consistently, providing as much evidence as necessary to convince those who are skeptical. Sadly, there is much disinformation to overcome to ensure all citizens share confidence in the process. Unfortunately, politicians, including my opponent, encourage such doubt by irresponsibly questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, siding with Trump instead of the truth. In our democracy, the right to vote, and for our vote to count, are fundamental freedoms. It’s critical to protect the integrity of our elections. But in the process, we cannot infringe on this fundament right. We cannot create more unreasonable barriers for eligible voters to vote. In the State Assembly, I will support ongoing investment in our election system to assure it is up to date with modern technologies and remains secure — safe from any threat of tampering.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Knodl: There have been too many avoidable violent crimes because of our broken bail system. Bail reform is absolutely necessary in order to keep violent offenders and re-offenders off our streets. Darrell Brooks had no business being anywhere other than a jail cell on that day.
Tatterson: The most basic job of our government is to keep all of us safe from crime. We all want our communities to be safe. Everyone deserves to live without fear of violence. Tragically, far too many people are forced to deal with the impacts of devastating crimes.
I support our police and believe we must fully fund our police departments. Over the last 10 years, Republicans in Madison have continually reduced local government funding. We must increase shared revenue and reverse the GOP’s policy of starving our local governments of funding.
As for the unthinkable tragedy at the Christmas Parade, we must be stricter on who we allow out on bail. We also must improve communication, including updating government information systems and practices, so critical data, such as the status of an accused person, is available for officials in real time.
