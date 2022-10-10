WAUKESHA — Republican incumbent Rep. Adam Neylon is running for re-election against Democrat Christina Barry for Assembly District 98.
The Waukesha Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the November election. Here are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Barry: I’m most proud of the work I did in the fall of 2021 when children’s COVID vaccines became available. When I saw that the county was not putting on a clinic for community members as they did with the adult vaccines, I worked with Hayat Pharmacy and Ascension Lutheran Church to organize vaccine clinics.
I feel it is important for health care to be accessible to everyone and, as a mom of 3, I know how difficult it can be to schedule all of the necessary appointments. I wanted to ensure the vaccines were easy and convenient to access for many of our families. We were successful in helping over 100 adults and children.
Neylon: My proudest achievement is my amazing family. My wife and three kids are an incredible blessing. I am also proud of voting for state budgets which cut taxes by billions, positioning Wisconsin to have a $5 billion budget surplus which needs to be returned to taxpayers.
I am also incredibly proud of the work I’ve done to improve STEM education by authoring legislation to create the first-ever state robotics grant program that helps every high school in the 98th District and throughout the state.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Barry: Wisconsin should invest in its working class. We need additional resources put into our public education system, including investments in apprenticeships in high school and trade schools. Having a quality education will properly prepare students for their futures and these investments will provide businesses with well-educated and trained employees shortly out of high school. Another way to address labor shortages would be to provide additional state funding to reduce the cost burden of childcare on families. This would allow some parents to return to the workforce that are currently at home due to the cost of child care.
Neylon: As author of the REINS Act, which reformed the administrative rules process, I will continue my work to improve the regulatory climate by eliminating unnecessary and burdensome regulations that crush businesses and increase the cost of doing business here in Wisconsin. We also need to reduce taxes across the board, and we can start by eliminating the personal property tax.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Barry: We should be teaching true history, at age-appropriate levels, from multiple perspectives. Our teachers are trained professionals and understand how to make education accessible to all students. They are and should be teaching students critical thinking skills such as how to evaluate sources, how to grapple with difficult issues from the past and learn from our mistakes.
Neylon: History should be taught as a matter of fact using primary source evidence, not rely upon theories that may or may not be true.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Barry: The investigations over the past two years have proven that voter fraud is rare and our elections are safe. That being said, Wisconsin is a state that is split nearly in half in support of two separate political parties. Due to gerrymandering, representation in the State Legislature is skewed towards one of those parties by nearly two-thirds. I support the creation of a nonpartisan organization to create fair districting maps that better represent our state.
Neylon: Restore checks-and-balances within our system by starting with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and their guidance to clerks. All state agencies and commissions, including the WEC, must have oversight and follow the administrative rules process.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Barry: We need to invest resources into police training and recruitment, and preventative measures such as public education, mental health, and social services. I support bail reform because cash bail only hurts people without the means to pay their way out of jail. Those accused of nonviolent crimes lose jobs leaving them unable to support their families, perpetuating a cycle of crime. Our judicial system needs discretion to keep those accused of crimes who present a danger to individuals or communities in jail until their hearings. After paying bail, we see increased violence against domestic violence victims by their abusers. The Waukesha Parade perpetrator was jailed for a domestic violence charge before the tragedy and released on bail. With proposed changes to cash bail, he would have been held in jail until his hearing and potentially averted so much loss to our community.
Neylon: First, we must pass bail reform legislation allowing judges to consider a defendant’s previous criminal history when determining bail. Last session, I supported authorizing a statewide referendum to change the Wisconsin Constitution to allow for this to happen. It is also critical to support law enforcement and make sure every jurisdiction has what they need to serve and protect our communities.
