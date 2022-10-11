WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski and Democrat Sarah Harrison are running for representative to Assembly District 13.
The Waukesha Freeman asked candidates questions before the November election. The following are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Harrison: I am most proud of my two children, Lucas and Chuck. Lucas is a freshman at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Chuck attends Waukesha South High School. Both of them are musically talented and socially conscious, which means I get to have jam sessions and deep conversations with both of them. They inspire me to make the world a better place. I am also proud of my career in retail logistics and supply chain management, earning my MBA in executive management, reaching the semifinals of the 2016 World Excel Championships, and officiating at the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association world championships of roller derby.
Michalski: After a 30-year career as an IT professional, and at age 55, I was certified by the state of Wisconsin as a firefighter.
The certification process required that I pass practical, written, and physical criteria.
And I am currently still active in Elm Grove’s Fire Department.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Harrison: I earned my MBA in executive management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and have worked in retail logistics and supply chain management for two decades. I have the most extensive business career of any candidate running in this district, and will bring this experience and perspective into public service. Wisconsin can enhance the business climate in the state by continuing to invest in infrastructure, education, and support for small businesses. Our state needs to remain an attractive place for younger generations to raise and support a family, and should give greater consideration to policies which appeal to young families.
Michalski: I would start by looking at the items that the Republican Legislature passed and Governor Evers vetoed, like the Personal Property Tax on businesses. I’d also look at state agencies, like the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which has a history of being slow in getting workers the necessary licenses.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Harrison: I support teaching Wisconsin students an honest version of our great country’s history. Our teachers are trained professionals with the skills to develop a course curriculum that is comprehensive and age appropriate. History curriculum should include multiple perspectives on historical subjects, even when topics may be somewhat uncomfortable. I trust that our teachers are capable of presenting complex issues and that students have the critical thinking skills to draw their own individual conclusions as part of an age-appropriate learning process. As a mother and volunteer tutor, I understand the importance of community involvement in local schools. I encourage parents to engage with their children’s schools and teachers.
Michalski: A common refrain is that “History is written by the winners.”
I am sympathetic to including other points of view when teaching history.
Another common refrain is, “Don’t judge an individual until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Teaching history from today’s point of view (presentism) using today’s science or morals is inappropriate. People in the past deserve our sympathetic respect, for surviving and getting us where we are now. Today (as in the past), we are all acting on the best information available. I would ask for the same respect from the people twenty (50 or 100) years in the future.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Harrison: Confidence in our elections has been undermined by conspiracy theories and allegations without evidence. Our local clerks and poll workers work hard to ensure fair and accurate elections. I have seen this firsthand in my experience as a poll observer in past election cycles. Wisconsin’s 2020 elections were reviewed through internal audits and independent investigations, which found no evidence of widespread fraud or other allegations. Despite the lack of evidence, our current state legislature irresponsibly wasted over a year and one million dollars of taxpayer funds on another election investigation. This expensive investigation produced no indication of election integrity issues. Legal challenges to the 2020 election have been overwhelmingly unsuccessful in courts due to lack of evidence. As your representative, I will stand up for local election officials and our democratic process and encourage my colleagues to do the same.
Michalski: This is arguably one of the most critical issues. Our democracy is dependent on the widespread confidence that the election process is fair and above board.
Unattended drop-boxes in parks, Zuckerbucks, and the practice of curing ballots severely challenged the confidence. To start, the Wisconsin Election Commission must enforce the law as written. If WEC does not do its job, the commission should be disbanded, and a new body should be established.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Harrison: My youngest child was in the Waukesha South marching band when the parade incident occurred, so this is deeply personal for me. Crime can best be addressed by increasing shared revenue to local communities and adopting a comprehensive approach addressing root causes. Increased shared revenue to communities provides more resources to local leaders on the front lines of public safety services. A comprehensive approach with increased support for mental health services, addiction treatment programs, and social workers will supplement the efforts of local law enforcement. Gun safety measures such as background checks and red flag laws can prevent dangerous people from obtaining firearms.
Our judicial system should focus on whether an individual is a danger to themselves or the community when determining whether a person is eligible for bail. The process should put more weight on the risk that an individual poses to society than on their ability to pay.
Michalski: The rising crime rate is partly due to the judges and prosecutors refusing to hold criminals accountable. Specifically, the Waukesha Christmas Parade would not have happened had the accused been held for previous (and recent) acts of violence.
I will support reforms that keep violent criminals from being released early or released on low-bail amounts.
Law enforcement needs and deserves our support. Recently I voted for an across-the-board $3/hr raise for all the sheriff’s deputies in Waukesha County. I will continue to support law enforcement.
