WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the primary race on Tuesday ahead of challenger Pat Goldammer to represent Assembly District 83.

Incumbent State Rep. Chuck Wichgers is running for the 82nd Assembly District seat. Rettinger will face Chaz Self in the general election on Nov. 8.

In Waukesha County, Rettinger received 4,927 votes, or 62.2%, followed by Pat Goldammer, who garnered 2,985 votes, 37.7%.

District 83 represents Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

Rettinger said he has a decade of experience fighting in the GOP grassroots for the conservative cause. He said he ran because he and his wife firmly believe in the idea of service and giving back to the community you live in.

“With so many of my friends and neighbors struggling under the current leadership of this state and country, I know we need to go in a different direction. I am looking to step up to serve and lead us back towards reforms and limited government to usher in a new age of prosperity, safety, and freedoms,” he said.

Rettinger also said officials must get to work on regulatory and licensure reform.

“Far too many people have their American Dream pulled out of reach due to red tape or an unwillingness to recognize the professional licensure of other states. Whether a hairdresser or plumber, the government shouldn’t be pushing people out of careers and picking the winners or losers in an economy,” Rettinger said.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Pat Goldammer 1,831 39.2% Nik Rettinger 2,827 60.6% Write in 7 0.2% Total Votes 4,665

