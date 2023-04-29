WAUKESHA — The hotly debated chicken ordinance will once again become a topic of conversation at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall, 201 Delafield St.
On April 18, the city clerk received a notice from local law firm Cramer, Multhauf, & Hammes notifying the city that local flock owner Amy Manthey is challenging the recently enacted Chicken Ordinance, Section 33.07 of the Waukesha Municipal Code. Manthey keeps 35 chickens on her Waukesha property and has been very vocal about her opposition to the legislation.
The notice states that “Manthey intends to challenge the entire ordinance on the grounds that it lacks a reasonable basis; it’s arbitrary and unreasonable; bears no substantial relation to the public, health, safety, morals or general welfare; violates the ex post facto clause of the United States and Wisconsin constitutions, retroactively destroys a vested property right; and constitutes unlawful zoning in whole or part. Manthey further intends to challenge the ordinance on the grounds that it is unconstitutional as applied to her and her property.”
Manthey takes particular issue with the limit of four chickens on parcels smaller than one acre and six on larger parcels, the prohibition of roosters, and the requirement to keep her chickens in a full enclosure rather than allowing them to roam free.
It is also stated that Manthey’s lawyer believes that the city’s chicken ordinance is actually a zoning ordinance “as it significantly restricts the way in which a landowner may use his or her property.” Manthey is seeking a legal nonconforming use exemption from the entire ordinance “based upon her pre-existing use and vested property right.”
If the city does not grant the exemption, Manthey’s lawyer will “commence an action for declaratory judgment to challenge the validity of the subject ordinance.” Manthey is also seeking that the city declare the ordinance to be void and unenforceable, both temporary and permanent injunctive relief, and damages and attorney’s fees.
Waukesha City Attorney Brian Running did not respond to a request for comment on this issue prior to deadline.
Presentations about the Great Lakes Project Water System Transition and the 2023 Landmark Commission Awards will also take place at the meeting. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly will make a number of proclamations including Municipal Clerks Week, National Small Business Week, National Drinking Water Week, National Nurses Month, National Police Week, National Public Works Week and National Emergency Medical Services Week.