WAUKESHA — It all started with a window. Ron Raasch, owner of Two Hands Restorations, was asked to help restore the historic Frame House since Andrew Frame’s great-granddaughter purchased it in 2017.
The Italianate home has detailed woodwork, a spiral staircase, curved windows, marble fireplaces and a cupola, or belvedere, on top of it.
“I was asked to repair a window; that is how this whole thing got started,” Raasch said.
Karen Frame McDonald now owns the building at 507 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, which was originally built in 1879 or 1880, and owned by Andrew Frame. McDonald’s great-aunt Mabel lived in the home for her entire life and the building was sold around 1972. The house was an attorneys’ office from the 1970s until April 2017.
McDonald previously told The Freeman she decided to restore the home because of her family legacy.
The building’s interior was restored and renovated in 2017 to 2019, including remodeling the home to include a kitchen, dining room and laundry room. The city also gave permission to recreate the cupola in 2019, which was built on the ground and lifted by crane to be placed on top of the house.
The attorneys didn’t need a sink or stove. They took out all the mechanicals and there was no gas line or plumbing. The door in the kitchen was completely obscured and plastered over with untreated dry wall.
“I saw this as kind of a wreck,” Raasch said. “Karen (Frame McDonald) said she would love to see that door open again.”
After the door was open it was decided there needed to be a porch. Raasch took inspiration from the fancy front porch.
“My main guide is the approval of Andrew Frame. The things like the back porch, I just just grabbed design elements from around the house and put them into the porch,” Raasch said.
The bookcase
Inside the Frame House was a “very understated bookcase,” according to Raasch. He described it as a ‘70s tacky with metal strips.
Raasch looked at photographs of the original Waukesha County Bank on Five Points.
Andrew Frame was an early settler from Scotland and his father, Maxwell, died young after working at his business in the Five Points of Waukesha as a blacksmith.
Andrew was one of Maxwell’s two sons and he started working at Waukesha National Bank as an errand boy, later becoming president of the bank by the time he was 35 years old.
In 1902 Andrew Frame had the building torn down and rebuilt it with a classical style. Raasch had an idea to replicate the corners of the bank on the bookcase. Raasch said since the Frame family was Scottish he carved in a thistle at the top of the bookcase.
“It relates that part of the family’s history,” he said.
It took the restoration business owner a month to complete the bookcase project.
Working with his hands
Raasch followed his father’s footsteps after watching him do woodworking projects as a side job.
“I thought I might be an art teacher but I could always make a living with a hammer,” he said.
The company he worked for folded and he found himself without work. It was then that Raasch decided to be the sole proprietor of his own business, which is now 30 years old.
“I get a great reward for working for a lot of interesting people on interesting buildings,” he said.
His job allows him to work on anything from chicken coops, log cabins, churches, a storefront and other interesting dwellings. The buildings are always from between the 1830s and 1930s.
Raasch said it is a very nice niche to be in, where he can look at the aesthetics such as adding something new to a building or replicating things that have been missing or deteriorated. He often works with different historical societies.
He said he is always on the look out for old materials for his work. He is not above dumpster diving.
“I just have an enormous pleasure in helping people achieve their goals and then again many times I get surprised with the history about their home,” Raasch said.