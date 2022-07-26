WAUKESHA — Two Republicans, Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer, are running in the Aug. 9 primary race to represent Assembly District 83. Incumbent State Rep. Chuck Wichgers is running for the 82nd Assembly District seat as a result of redistricting. The Freeman asked both candidates questions ahead of the primary election.
THE FREEMAN: What sets you apart from your opponent?
Goldammer: I’m an outsider, not a Madison insider. I have real life experiences and have raised four kids in the 83rd district. I have held jobs outside of politics. I was an airline pilot for almost 20 years, after my flying career I became a small business owner. I have experience as an elected official as a member of the Waterford Village Board of trustees and have a proven, public, conservative record.
Rettinger: I have over a decade of experience fighting in the GOP grassroots for the conservative cause. I am the only candidate to be unwavering in my pro-life stance, will stand strong on the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and have worked hard to support law enforcement to keep our communities safe. I will be a citizen legislator and work hard for the people of the 83rd.
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for the this position?
Goldammer: I never planned on running for State Assembly. However, after the April 15 redistricting became official and this seat became open I had an overwhelming amount of community members ask me to consider running. I share the same values and beliefs as the vast majority of people that live in this district and am the best person in this race to represent it. The people of the 83rd deserve a qualified Madison outsider with experience as an elected official to represent them.
Rettinger: My wife and I firmly believe in the idea of service and giving back to the community you live in. With so many of my friends and neighbors struggling under the current leadership of this state and country, I know we need to go in a different direction. I am looking to step up to serve and lead us back towards reforms and limited government to usher in a new age of prosperity, safety, and freedoms.
THE FREEMAN: What is the most pressing issue you want to work on?
Goldammer: I believe the political system and politics as we know it is broken. The Republican caucus needs to rally around our shared interests, and we must have people who represent us that won’t bring more of the same gridlock. When elected I will work hard to bring the 83rd District’s conservative values to Madison. In addition I will fight for 2nd Amendment rights, unborn children’s lives, election integrity, lower taxes, and government transparency.
Rettinger: Besides holding the line on protecting life and our Constitutional rights, we must get to work on regulatory and licensure reform. Far too many people have their American Dream pulled out of reach due to red tape or an unwillingness to recognize the professional licensure of other states. Whether a hairdresser or plumber, the government shouldn’t be pushing people out of careers and picking the winners or losers in an economy.
For more Aug. 9 2022 partisan primary election coverage, click here.