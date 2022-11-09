WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday.
Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
This campaign season, Rettinger touted his decade-long experience of fighting in GOP grassroots organizations for conservative causes.
“With so many of my friends and neighbors struggling under the current leadership of this state and country, I know we need to go in a different direction,” Rettinger told The Freeman in August when he bested opponent Pat Goldammer in the primary.
“I am looking to step up to serve and lead us back towards reforms and limited government to usher in a new age of prosperity, safety and freedoms,” Rettinger said.
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.