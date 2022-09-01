WAUKESHA — The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people view everyday activities and their way of life. Organizations such as Jehovah’s Witnesses had to adapt to virtual tools like writing letters and calling people to get their message across. The organization is best known for its door-to-door ministry, but in March 2020, the pandemic posed a serious threat to the safety of the organization’s members and the people it serves.
“Because our message as Jehovah’s Witnesses is really a message of love, it didn’t coincide with running the risk of bringing COVID-19 to our neighbors,” said Aaron Purvis, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
Knocking on doors ceased for the past two years, which turned out to be beneficial due to the different COVID variants that popped up during the pandemic.
The Delta variant took a number of lives, Purvis said. There was a little respite in October 2021 with cases being low. At that point the organization started a pilot meeting and were getting ready to re-engage its ministry. By January 2022 the Omicron variant was present.
“As a result of that, we stopped our pilot meeting program, but now because of therapeutics, vaccinations and understanding the different types of masks, we feel safe to do so,” he said.
Now the organization is launching a global campaign to return to knocking beginning on Thursday.
“As Jehovah’s Witnesses we obviously love talking to people about the Bible. It’s not just what we do; it is really about who we are. We do that house to house. On Thursday, we’re very excited to get back to this activity and exited to see how our neighbors are going to respond to our message,” Purvis said.
He added the organization is very conscious of how people feel especially in Wisconsin and all over the United States.
“Some will feel comfortable with us coming and we’ll be in tune to that. Others are excited to have this comeback so we are going to take the needed safety precautions and proceed,” he said. When it comes to the ministry, they will leave it up to each Jehovah’s Witness to decide what will be best for them.
“Our main concern is how the householder is feeling. So if they would like us to wear a mask, we will put on a mask,” he said.
Outreach during the pandemic
During the pandemic, Michael Becker and his wife Jaloo of Waukesha quickly found out they would have to do alternative forms of reaching out to people.
“Something we started was making phone calls to people in the neighborhood. We started writing letters. We have written lots and lots of letters over the past few years,” Michael Becker said.
He added the desire to reach people and the desire to share didn’t go away.
Michael Becker recalled one couple whom they called upon many times while going door to door and had many discussions with them.
“When the pandemic started up we weren’t able to reach them. They actually reached out to us asking how we were doing,” he said.
They were able to get on Zoom with the couple and have additional discussions.
“I think people appreciated it and even with the phone calls, we had experiences where I had one phone call and right on that day the person had been experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID at the time,” Michael Becker said.
It felt encouraging for them to be there for people and share the Bible for lost loved ones and death and be able to comfort people, he said.
Door-to-door is their hallmark
Knocking on doors is important to the Jehovah’s Witnesses. They don’t use social media as it isn’t personal enough. Purvis called knocking on doors their “hallmark” and what they are known for. Ministry outreach specifically has been around since the 1920s.
“We’ve been able to do this ministry without ever stopping, not due to wars, not due to economic depression and global unrest. We have been able to continue with this work,” he said.
Jehovah’s Witnesses feel when they go door to door there is no shortage of people wanting to talk. Michael Becker said people in and outside of Waukesha have been through a lot such as the pandemic, Christmas parade and other incidents. People have lost jobs and families have been affected.
“They are concerned and they’ve been going through a lot. It just helps people to be able to talk. Our goal a lot of times is to just start a conversation,” he said.
Sometimes the conversation leads them to be able to to share an encouraging scripture or they are just there to listen and talk.
Interactive platform
Beginning Thursday, the organization will offer a free Bible study program and are introducing a new platform.
“It’s actually an interactive learning experience that will walk a person through Bible principals that they can relate to just as in their everyday life. It answers life’s big questions,” Purvis said.
The tool is going to be translated into over 710 different languages. It’s interactive because of the videos embedded it and shows not only Bible scenes but interviews with individuals that have faced different problems and circumstances and how they overcame them. A person doesn’t have to become a Jehovah’s Witness to study the Bible with them.
“It’s a personal decision, they’ll see if this is something they are interested in,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.jw.org/en/.