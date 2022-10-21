WATERTOWN — When it comes to Michelle Cheever and Scott McKinster, their passion and love for their Shire horses are clear. They respect non just the horses themselves, but the centuries-long history which defines the breed.
“You can trace the lineage of Shire horses back to the Norman conquest in England in 1066 when William the Conqueror came over from Normandy and decided that England was his. They’re not the same horses by any means, the ones back then were smaller. Frankly, getting on and off a horse of this size in full armor is quite a pain,” said McKinster.
While the horses first stood at a smaller stature, breeding progressed over time. When Henry VIII took the throne, they were known as the Great Black Horses of England.
“Henry VIII is the one credited with giving them the name Shire horses,” McKinster said, explaining this was to pay homage to the counties in England, which are called shires. “They were the horses used in the fields and delivered things on wagons,” McKinster said. “They were also still war horses at the time. Henry VII made it illegal to allow them to be exported outside of England because he saw them as such an advantage in war and commerce.”
The Shire horse is an endangered breed. Currently, there are an estimated 2,000 Shire horses across the globe. They stand at least 17 hands tall and weigh more than 2,000 pounds, which may seem intimidating to some, but to Cheever and McKinster, the draft horses are their babies.
Cheever and McKinster have four Shire horses, Gonkie, Lucy, Lady, and Millie. Typically when they are doing events, they will take Gonkie and Lucy. Gonkie and Lucy were bred in the United States by the couple, while Lady and Millie had a long journey.
“We bought them in England. We had them shipped directly to us. The guy, Arlin Waring, is who we got them through. He revived the breed of Shires back in the late 60s,” said McKinster. “He was the first person to import a shire stallion in something like 50 years. The breed had died out in North America.”
“He went with the wife, four kids, a station wagon, and a horse trailer to New York City,” said Cheever. Little did Waring know, importing a Shire horse to the United States was going to be a bigger event than he thought.
“Unannounced to him, the Shire Horse Society back in England had called the American news media. This poor horse that has been locked up for however long, and (Waring) is this small town guy from Idaho and he’s just like ‘let’s just get the horse and get out of here,’” said Cheever. “He’s your typical horse guy.”
When they got their first two Shire horses, they were a year old. While they hadn’t been trained in England, they preferred to walk on the left side of the road. It took a little encouragement to get them to walk on the right side.
The couple shows their horses and takes part in dressage competitions.
Through their company, Eclectic Shire Farm, they offer carriage services for a wide array of events. People can book them for weddings, parades, events, and school outings, and they even have a hearse that they can use for a traditional funeral procession.
For all events, Cheever and McKinster work them together. This is to ensure that one person is steering the horses and the other person is there to jump off the carriage if a line gets tangled or dropped, or if they need to grab the horses.
They’ve got five different styles of carriages. At their most recent event in Burlington, they showcased their hearse.
Harness styles
They’ve got different harnesses that they can use for the horses depending on the desired style.
“The harness has got the collar. They actually push into the collar. Once their shoulders into the collar and these heavy straps down the side are called tugs or traces, depending on what part of the country you’re in. This hooks to the wagon, which is what makes the wagon go forward. The horse pushed into the collar and this running back to pull the wagon along,” said McKinster.
“For reverse, this strap goes around their butt and then these are called quarter straps down to a chest strap and this goes to the end of the wagon. To break or back up (this strap) pulls forward and back onto their butt. That way you can back it up and slow it down.”
Along with having different names, depending on the region, their harnesses can be made out of different materials. In England, the straps are typically chains rather than straps.
Both the horses and Cheever and McKinster can be dressed up for events. Cheever explained that depending on the event they can weave ribbons into the horses’ tails, braid their manes, and add plumage and headdresses.
Cheever and McKinster have a deep appreciation for all that the Shire horse stands for. They not only love their horses, but the history behind them.
“We just want to share our love of horses,” Cheever said.