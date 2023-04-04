WAUKESHA – Incumbent Cassie Rodriguez has retained her District 3 Common Council seat. She was opposed by Charlie Betker, a long-time former alderman who mounted a late write-in campaign in an attempt to regain the seat.
Rodriguez won 592 votes, or 85.3 percent of the total. As a write-in candidate, Betker earned 102 votes, or 14.7 percent of the total. Rodriguez was first elected in 2017, after the seat was vacated by Chris Hernandez.
Now, she will serve her third term. Rodriguez also serves on the Landmarks Commission, the Ordinance & License Committee, and the Human Resources Committee.
She is currently chair of the HRC. Betker graduated from Waukesha South High School and has lived in the city for decades.
He was an alderman for more than 30 years, finally retiring in 2008. “I thought it would be a little bit better showing,” said Betker. “You win some, you lose some. I’m not going to cry over spilled milk.”
Rodriguez did not return calls seeking comment before deadline. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
