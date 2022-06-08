WAUKESHA — A truck driver, experiencing a medical event, caused a three-car crash in the 1900 block of East Moreland Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. His injuries were minor, but he had to be extricated from the truck. One officer suffered a minor injury while tending to the pickup truck driver.
The pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic, rolled over and hit an electric pole, according to Dan Baumann, captain of the Waukesha Police Department.
“We believe that the operator of the pickup truck was suffering from a medical event. As we were evaluating the operator of the pickup truck for injuries, we noticed that the operator was in possession of a firearm. The firearm coupled with the operator not responding to our questions, as well as altered behavior, comprised an immediate medical evaluation by the city of Waukesha Fire Department,” Baumann said in a statement.
“Both the Waukesha Police and Fire Department would like to remind our community members that if you see downed wires to always treat them as live electrical wires and notify the proper authorities to mitigate the potentially dangerous situation,” Baumann said.