NEW BERLIN — The OAW Indoor Sports Complex is closed indefinitely after the roof in the southwest part of the building collapsed during a heavy rainstorm at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to a post on the sports complex’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately, due to the storms we have sustained major damage to our building. As of tonight, we will be closed indefinitely. We will provide updates once we have more information.”
According to posts by customers of the complex on the Facebook page, some people were in the building when the roof collapsed, but no one was injured.
The 153,000-square-foot complex at 5330 S. Racine Ave. opened in October. Further information was not available before press time.