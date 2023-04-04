PEWAUKEE – Mary Larson along with incumbents Ashley Ross and Larry Dux won the three seats on the Pewaukee School Board.
Ross took the top spot with 3,516 votes, or 29.1% of the total. Larson followed Ross with 3,035 votes, or 25.2% of the votes. And Dux followed Larson with 2,862 votes or 23.7% of the total.
Zack Zupke lost with 2,560 votes, or 21.2% of the total. There were 93 votes for the write-in candidate totaling to 0.8% of the votes.
Ross told The Freeman one of the biggest areas that needs to be supported is in the area of children’s mental health. Ross has 17 years of hospital and outpatient clinical work and said this is an area where she can help make a difference.
Dux told The Freeman that the district must address the learning loss that occurred during the previous two school years and the continued growth in the number of students attending the Pewaukee School District.
Larson did not respond to election questions sent by The Freeman by deadline.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
