Running but not scared

WAUKESHA — Recent headlines of runners being attacked have concerned running enthusiasts. Most recently there was the case involving Eliza Fletcher of Memphis and in 2018 University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts; both were abducted while out for a run and later found dead. While there is no way to safeguard the whole world, there are ways to stay safe while sneakers pound the pavement.
Elizabeth Mayer, native of Waukesha, started running in high school as a member of the track team. Her love of running ramped up in college and Mayer has participated in a number of races, a full marathon, mini marathons and other races along the way. It takes time to build up that amount of endurance, she said.
“It’s a mental game you have get over. You have to keep telling yourself you can. That is the biggest struggle,” she said.
Running provides a stress release for Mayer.
“It is how I keep myself in check. If I’m stressed or worried, it helps me to go for a run,” she said.
No matter if it is a short distance or she isn’t running fast, it makes a difference for her. Once she finishes a run, Mayer said, it feels so good to have accomplished it.
As an avid runner, she is aware of safety issues that could come up.
Once in Milwaukee she was training for a race while wearing headphones when a car full of men pulled up next to her. She pretended not to hear them and eventually then gave up and drove away.
She stresses it is a personal choice when people decide to jog or run. Mayer said for herself, she doesn’t feel comfortable running in the dark, as people can’t see her. Mayer said some people don’t have a choice of when they can run as they have jobs, kids and other factors that take up time. If a runner is training for a race, they have to get their miles in.
“Technology has gotten better. There are a lot of things I have done or changed up since first becoming a runner,” she said.
She doesn’t run with headphones now and wears a running belt that her phone is in and constantly on. If she plays music, it is on the speaker or on her phone.
“That way I can hear people around me or approaching me. I can hear cars approach me and hear people yelling. It is better for me to run without headphones,” she said.
She runs with a Garmin fitness watch. There is a live track feature on it and users can choose contacts to share their running route with. There is an option where it automatically live tracks as she runs and will alert contacts when she stops.
“I want someone to know where I’m at. If I’m off course for some reason or slowing down, or not where I’m supposed to be then someone can check in,” Mayer said.
She said her precautions aren’t just in case she is attacked, but also if she is hit by a car or becomes injured or a dog attacks her.
Mayer also has the Find My Friend location on her Apple phone. She always lets someone know when she is going for a run.
“The other thing I have done is run with Mace. Not just in my pocket or tucked in somewhere. It is always in my hand,” she said.
Always stay aware of your surroundings, she added.
Changing your routes
Victoria Hartmann of Waukesha is an avid walker/jogger who has also run marathons and other races. She ran her first one in 2012, which is when she picked up running again.
“I was super undertrained and underprepared but then I ran 30 marathons by my 30th birthday and that was of my big goals,” Hartmann said.
She said there are several ways to stay safe while running. She uses the Facebook group Trail Sisters, Waukesha, Wisconsin. It is a women’s trail running community whose mission is to increase women’s participation and opportunities in the sport through inspiration, education and empowerment.
The group plans fundraising and other fun events for groups of runners.
Hartmann said it is a good resource if you want to go running on trails you are unfamiliar with. Also, you can find out if others are going to be running in a specific area for meet-ups.
Other than the closed group, she stays safe by never posting where she is running or she is going out for a run.
Hartmann added she never runs the same route at the exact same time. She has four different paths by her home and rotates them.
“Another tip is to stay aware of your surroundings. Perhaps don’t run with the volume up super loud and wear bright reflective clothing,” she said.
Rebecca Young, who lives near Hartland, enjoys running and over the years has changed how she runs to be smarter and safer. Similar to Hartmann, she also changes her running route.
“I’m more flexible now so I’m able to run at different times as well, but I know many people don’t have that luxury and run at the same time,” Young said.
She uses the Strava app to send her husband a beacon, so he knows her route in real time in the event of an emergency.
“I am trying to ditch the ear buds, but for now, I use just one so I can hear better and have turned down the volume. I carry a birdie alarm and always run with my watch, which has an emergency call button, and my phone,” she said.
If she runs at a park, she makes sure it’s well traveled by other runners or walkers and has open sight lines.
Other advice
Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said there’s a lot of personal decisions and personal observations that you must make to ensure your safety, or at least mitigate any dangers.
“The first thing I would say is simply to be alert and trust your intuition. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t. Just kind of trust your gut instincts. Part of it is, not only do you get that sneaking suspicion that something isn’t right, you have to deal with it,” he said.
Schulteis said a cellphone is good especially if you are in a secluded area — if you need help you are able to reach out to public safety.
“I know that it’s difficult to, but running alone you’re much more of a target than if you’re with a partner or a group of people. Obviously, sometimes the logistics of that are a little tough.'
Schulteis added noise-canceling headphones and listening to Bluetooth radio while you are running is a concern, because you’re cutting out the sounds of what’s going on around you. They can be a problem particularly on the roadways and also in secluded areas. You are not able to use all of your senses to have the intuition that something is not right.