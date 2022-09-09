BROOKFIELD — The School District of Elmbrook was hit with a cyber attack with data including student records being posted to the dark web, according to a letter from Mark Hansen, superintendent. On Aug. 23, the district detected “unauthorized access to a limited portion of the district’s network.”
The district worked to secure the network and investigated the attack.
The organization responsible was highlighted on Monday in a ransomware warning to K-12 school districts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was associated with a recent cyber attack on the Los Angeles Public Schools.
“During this investigation, we have learned that a limited amount of Elmbrook data was posted on the dark web. While typically this criminal activity is used to extort money from the victim organization, in our case no such ransom was requested and the District never engaged with this external threat actor,” the letter said.
The posted data was primarily the personal information of employees of the district.
“While we have no evidence that any staff information has been misused, we have initiated several actions to protect staff from the potential misuse of your information. This includes offering impacted staff a complimentary, one-year membership of Experian IdentityWorks Credit Monitoring along with a hotline number for support questions related to this data exfiltration,” the letter said.
A limited amount of student education records were also posted to the dark web. The data did not include Social Security numbers and at no time was access to the district’s Infinite Campus Student Information System compromised. The district is working to directly notify a small number of current and former students and their families in accordance with state and/or federal law.
Staff and students changed passwords last week.
“Our entire leadership team takes this matter very seriously and we will continue to work with local and national resources, as well as appropriate federal agencies, to take significant measures to protect the information entrusted to us,” the letter said.