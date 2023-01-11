NEW BERLIN — The School District of New Berlin has entered a 5-year, $25,000 agreement with C&M Fencing that recognizes the locally-owned company as an official sponsor of New Berlin Eisenhower’s high school athletics programs and gives C&M Fencing naming rights to Eisenhower’s soccer field.
C&M Fencing will have signage at the field, now known as C&M Fencing Soccer Field.
“Over the years, C&M Fencing has been a great partner with Eisenhower athletics, with sponsorship banners in the school’s gymnasium and at our outdoor athletics facilities,” SDNB Superintendent Joe Garza said. “We’re excited about their financial commitment to the school and our district, and believe that with this agreement they can capitalize on our soccer programs’ recent success.”
The company is family-owned and offers permanent residential fencing options. C&M Fencing opened in New Berlin in 2006.
This is the sixth naming rights sponsorship signed by the SDNB since the start of the 2021-22 school year and the second at Eisenhower. Previously agreed to partnerships were with Drexel Building Supply (West’s fieldhouse), Aspen Orthopedic Specialists and Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (West’s outdoor baseball and soccer complex); Optimum Crush (West’s softball field), Waukesha State Bank (Eisenhower’s indoor concession stand) and Horicon Bank (West’s outdoor ticket booth).
The SDNB has a multitude of naming rights sponsorship opportunities available to interested partners. You can learn more about the district’s sponsorship opportunities by viewing the guide or contacting David Cotey at (262) 789-6225.