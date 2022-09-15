WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha announced discussions with Carroll University over the possible sale of the Lindholm Administration Building, 222 Maple Ave., and the Randall STEM Elementary School building, 114 S. Charles St. The district said the university is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in the downtown area.
“As we continue to address changes in enrollment and look to maintain our various facilities, we have an obligation to investigate opportunities to optimize the number of facilities within our district portfolio. The School District of Waukesha also has a structural budget deficit between $3-4 million per year which we are working consistently to reduce,” the district said in an email.
The district is hosting an informational session at Randall STEM on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.
The topic of the informational session will be the proposed sale of the Randall Building to Carroll University. Students and staff would be relocated to the vacant Whittier Building, 1103 S. East Ave., for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.
In the case of the Lindholm Building, staff would be relocated to the vacant Blair Building, 301 Hyde Park Ave.
Whittier Elementary and Hadfield Elementary Schools merged at the start of the school year with both populations attending the Hadfield location.
“The two building sales would further reduce the district building footprint and allow us to utilize all district facilities within our portfolio while we continue to plan for the future. The conversations with Carroll University have resulted in an offer to purchase both buildings,” the district said.
The SDW Board of Education plans to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider the sale of said buildings to Carroll University and a joint press conference with both educational institutions may be scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.