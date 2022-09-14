WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, they will be ending their relationship with the Lawrence School as a 4K partner site with the district.

According to a press release, the district learned that the Waukesha Police Department planned to execute a warrant at the school, located at 3011 Saylesville Rd., Waukesha. Police informed the district that the warrant was to address the suspected physical abuse of a child and that Lawrence School, a private daycare center and preschool located near Waukesha West High School.

Lawrence School is also one of several privately-owned daycare centers in Waukesha that offers morning and afternoon 4K classes through the School District of Waukesha.

The district said that the administration immediately began working on plans to accomodate and relocate the four-year-old kindergarten (4K) students at Lawrence to other SDW 4K locations.

As a result of the circumstances, the district is ending their relationship with the Lawrence School as a 4K partner site.

The district said, "We are shocked and saddened by the reports from the Waukesha Police Department regarding the investigation of physical abuse at the Lawrence School. We are committed to working with our families to find a new four year old kindergarten placement for their children as soon as practicable."