DELAFIELD — A section of Highway 18 will be closed for multiple weeks beginning Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a four-mile stretch of the highway between Highway 67 to Highway 83 will be impacted. That section of the thoroughfare will be closed from Monday until the project’s expected completion date in late October, according to WisDOT.
The department said motorists with destinations within the closure zone should access their destinations using cross streets; detours will be posted.
The Scuppernong Creek bridge between Cushing Park Road and Kettle Moraine Drive will be completely impassable from Monday through mid-September, according to the department.
Work includes asphalt patching, milling and resurfacing, guardrail replacement and slope grading, a culvert repair over the Scuppernong, traffic-signal replacements at Kettle Moraine Drive, new trail-crossing lights and rumble strips.