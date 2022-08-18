WAUKESHA — After approximately a decade and a half of discussion related to the demolition of the former Moor Mud Baths/Grand View Health Resort building, the demolition may become a reality under the proposed settlement agreement between the city and Waukesha County.
On Tuesday night, the Waukesha Common Council approved a proposed settlement agreement between the city and Waukesha County, which, according to the agreement, will allow the county to demolish the historically designated former Moor Mud Baths building. The golf course, springhouse and clubhouse will remain, with the golf course maintained for a 10-year period from the date the agreement is signed.
In court previously, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge found that the city had acted within its jurisdiction when the Common Council, in February 2020, upheld the decision of its Landmarks Commission to deny a “certificate of appropriateness” for the county to tear down the structure. That decision has since been appealed by the county and the case is currently before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
The property’s history dates as far back as 1899, when it was purchased by John Weber, according to the Moor Mud Baths hotel marker. The site was known as the Grandview Health Resort. It was later the Waukesha County Health and Human Services building.
According to the proposed settlement agreement shared with The Freeman on Wednesday, as part of the agreement, the city will grant the county its longsought certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of the former Moor Mud Baths Building. According to the agreement, within 14 calendar days of the issuance of the certificate of appropriateness, the county will pay the sum of $1,469.31 for costs entered in Waukesha County v. City of Waukesha. The city will then file a satisfaction of judgement action. The pending appeal will subsequently be dismissed.
Under the agreement, the “county will photographically document the Former Moor Mud Baths Building, install and maintain a commemorative marker, maintain a historical display in the County’s Health and Human Services building, permit the Waukesha County Historical Society to salvage material from the Former Moor Mud Baths Building for its archives, museum and/or public display, and create a website presenting the history of the property. The golf course, spring house and clubhouse shall remain or be re-designated a City Landmark and the County consents to such re-designation.”
Under the agreement, the Moor Downs Golf Course will also be maintained for public use for at least 10 years at its current level of playability. If the county decides to discontinue operating Moor Downs after that 10-year period, the county will be required to notify the city, which will have the option to operate the golf course. If the city declines the option, the county will thereafter be required to maintain the golf course property as park land.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no recent movement was made in the Court of Appeals case nor the Circuit Court case.
History
The Waukesha Common Council was split Tuesday night, but ultimately voted 8-6 to approve the settlement agreement between the city and Waukesha County following a closed-session meeting on the item.
Members of the Common Council voiced their approval and their opposition on the decision after the nearly three-hour closed session.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting, the Waukesha Landmarks Commission sent a four-page letter to the Common Council and city officials, urging the council and the city to continue their efforts to preserve the historic building, and also expressed opposition to a settlement in the case that would result in the building’s demolition.
The Landmarks Commission’s letter drafted to the Common Council included reasons to maintain the property: 'First, the property has great historical significance to the Waukesha community. It is the only remaining intact resort from Waukesha’s Springs Era, which we believe deserves continued protection. Second, we believe that any settlement which allows demolition of the property may be in violation of the City’s own ordinances. Third, we believe the City is in a strong position concerning the status of the ongoing litigation, which is now in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. Finally, we believe that allowing demolition of the former hotel building will set a dangerous precedent when it comes to protecting the City’s other historic landmarks.”
The letter delves deeply into Waukesha’s springs history — which, during the height of the Springs Era, saw an influx of visitors, resulting in the construction of hotels and health spas, almost all of which have since been demolished, aside from the Grandview Resort/Moor Mud Baths building and the Resthaven Hotel, according to the letter.
However, over the years, the county has argued that the building has been costly to upkeep. A Waukesha County website argues that the building has “been renovated and repurposed so many times since 1911 that the interior had been completely gutted. Historians agree that nothing historic remains in the building.”
On Tuesday night, council members voiced the possibility that the county would no longer maintain the Moor Downs Golf Course if a settlement wasn’t agreed upon.
Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez said she wished the decision wasn’t “veiled in so much secrecy,” adding that the likely reason behind the decision is “that the county and the city want a better working relationship.”
Alderman Rick Lemke said he’s supportive of the decision: “In 1972 the county acquired this property. In 2001 the Landmarks Commission took away some of the county’s property rights by designating it a landmark. The county does not want this building, they will have other uses for their land. If they do not make any repairs to the building, it will collapse.'
City Attorney Brian Running had no comment Wednesday. Mayor Shawn Reilly said he has no comment at this time.