HARTLAND – Seven people died in an apartment building fire located in Mansfield Court Friday morning, according to the Hartland Police Department.
Frist responding police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire upon arrival at 5:11 a.m. and began rescuing individuals from the four-family apartment building and balconies of the building.
In total, 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene.
An active criminal investigation has been opened by the Hartland Police Department, and little information is available as it is early on in the investigation stages.
“This is a tragic incident for the community and the first responders involved. We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families and refrain from visiting or coming to the immediate area,” said Chief of Police, Torin Misko.
The Hartland Police Department is being assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office through the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Wisconsin Crime Lab, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and several other local police departments.
“Unfortunately, this is a very active and dynamic investigation,” said Misko. “We’re still learning a lot of information as we work through this, and we will be back at a later time to update you as soon as possible.”
The American Red Cross is providing emergency aid for three of the apartment units displaced by the fire including one family of four with two children, another family of four with three children and one adult couple.
They are providing temporary housing and meals for the families, and the disaster teams are working with families to make sure they have needs taken care of as far as health and mental health.
“We’ll also collaborate with these families and partners in the community on longer-term recovery needs for these displaced families,” said Communications Director of the American Red Cross Wisconsin, Justin Kern in a statement. “In addition, our disaster teams are in conversation with leaders in Hartland to assess support and next steps for those who lost their lives in this blaze.”