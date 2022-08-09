WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Eric Severson (i) 46,975 64.8% James Soneberg 25,346 35% Write in 131 0.2% Total Votes 72,452

Precincts Reported: 187 of 190 units (98.4%)

