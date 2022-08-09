WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Eric Severson (i)
|46,975
|64.8%
|James Soneberg
|25,346
|35%
|Write in
|131
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|72,452
Precincts Reported: 187 of 190 units (98.4%)