Severson re-elected as Waukesha County Sheriff - 01

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were  131 write-ins.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Eric Severson (i)46,97564.8%
James Soneberg25,34635%
Write in1310.2%
Total Votes72,452 
   

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

Precincts Reported: 187 of 190 units (98.4%)

<< Back to main election results page