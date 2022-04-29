WAUKESHA - Shots have been fired at the Baymont Inn & Suites, 2111 E. Moreland Blvd.
Freeman reporters on site have indicated there is currently a massive police response, comprising some 30 squad cars.
Mobile phone public safety alerts went out to Carroll University students and the public to avoid the area around 7 p.m.
Metro Transit buses are on site and will be used to hold evacuated hotel guests while the situation is ongoing.
A fire truck ladder was used to evacuate guests from the second floor of the hotel.
We'll post more information as it becomes available.