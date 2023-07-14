Today, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed effective immediately between the 76th St. and 89th St. access points due to a sinkhole.
The sinkhole formed in the trial surface due to recent rain events, and it was determined, upon staff inspection, that the hole extends multiple feet below the paved surface creating an unsupported void beneath the asphalt layer that creates a safety concern for both trail integrity and trail users.
Before further use, a portion of the trail will require excavation and replacement, according to the DNR.
The non-motorized Hank Aaron State Trail extends from Milwaukee’s lakefront to the Waukesha County line utilizing both on-street and rail trail segments, according to the DNR. Approximately 200,000 cyclists, hikers and walkers utilize the urban paved trail annually.
Signage for the shortest detour route will be posted at temporary barricading at the 76th St. and 89th St. access points and on the trail ahead of the closure, according to the DNR. There will be an additional closure associated with the 70th St. bridge reconstruction expected on July 14, 17 and 18 between the 68th St. and 72nd St. access points.
According to the DNR, they understand the importance of the trail for recreational and commuter users and will be making emergency repairs as soon as possible.
Updates to the closure dates will be posted to the Hank Aaron State Trail property page at https://bit.ly/46O2XKE.