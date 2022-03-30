PEWAUKEE — Six candidates will compete for three seats on the Pewaukee Village Board in the April 5 election this year.
Two incumbents, Heather Gergen and Craig Roberts, will be challenged by four newcomers — Kevin Waldvogel, Jim Grabowski, Kelli Belt and Colin Weeks — for the seats.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a great fit for the role?
Gergen: This will be my ninth year as a trustee. I’ve been a part of the growth of the village and a catalyst for many of the positive changes in recent years. I want the village to continue to thrive for years to come so future generations may enjoy it, too.
Roberts: I’m seeking re-election to continue initiatives in the Village Board’s strategic plan, where I took a leading role to develop. I’ve served four years as a trustee, 10 years on the Village Planning Commission, and represented the board for the Pewaukee Police Union contract negotiation. For more information visit www.RobertsForTrustee.com.
Waldvogel: I want to see Pewaukee be what it should be. It should be near a tourism area for greater Milwaukee area and northern Illinois. I grew up on the largest pumpkin farm in the state so I know a little about tourism.
Grabowski: Pewaukee is turning a corner with the latest work by the Plan Commission and Village Board to develop a Strategic Plan for the village’s future. As a 5-year plan commissioner, I’m running to help assure this plan gets implemented, allowing us to move the village forward without sacrificing the community feel that makes Pewaukee special.
Belt: Over the last few years I have seen services decline and fees/taxes increase. I want to be fiscally conservative while still providing the needed services the residents of the village desire and expect to have. I want to see transparency and accountability of the board and administration to the residents.
Weeks: I am running because government at all levels have failed to listen to and serve their constituents. I have the constituent services experience to provide quality services to Pewaukee residents, and make sure they feel valued if we disagree on an issue.
If elected, what are your priorities? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Gergen: I was a member of the team that developed the village’s strategic plan, which identified the biggest issues facing the village and their possible solutions. I want to continue to work on the plan’s goals to improve the quality of life in the village while achieving sustainable growth.
Roberts: My priorities include: a. Completing key initiatives outlined in our strategic plan, with a focus on tactics to encourage quality developments — a key driver in broadening the tax base to lower the property tax rate. b. Sound fiscal management to fund essential municipal services to our residents and businesses.
Waldvogel: Make the lake/downtown area world class and use the tourism dollars generated by taxes to keep the property taxes down.
Grabowski: Priorities include implementation of the Strategic Plan, improvements to curb appeal, a focus on infrastructure, better resident communication/visibility, and support of small businesses. While the Strategic Plan is the most important, I feel objectives like improved resident communication/visibility (i.e., streaming village meetings) can be implemented quickly and affordably.
Belt: As with other board positions I have held, I plan my first six months will be learning the ropes and getting familiar with the lay of the land on how things operate. After that time, I will have enough background knowledge to start diving in and prioritizing areas that need attention.
Weeks: Two of my major priorities are infrastructure repair and small business development. Right now, the most important issue is budgeting correctly to ensure our roads are of the highest quality for residents and businesses who utilize them every day, and for visitors to our great community.
What developments should the village prioritize presently and why?
Gergen: Infrastructure. Due to past budget constraints, we are playing catch-up with repairing and replacing our infrastructure while developing a sustainable plan for the future.
Redevelopment. We are focusing on creating conditions to make redevelopment attractive to property owners and developers including the River Hills area.
Roberts: In our Strategic Plan, we identified key village areas for development and redevelopment. In updating the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, in which I took a leading role, we detailed the desired types of developments for each area — which includes the new single-family home development on the St. Mary’s School property.
Waldvogel: The village has quite a few properties that aren’t being utilized, for example the old nursing home facility on the east side of the village, that area is nearly 20 acres and nothing has been done with it. Also would like to see more lake appropriate businesses on the lake.
Grabowski: The village doesn’t have many developable parcels left. On the Plan Commission I fought hard for single family homes in River Hills and St. Mary’s – both of which will be great booms to our tax base. With the highest percentage of multifamily homes in the county, any new development will need to fit harmoniously with the area.
Belt: We have a great downtown, but I would like to see us more like other Lake Country towns. There is potential with cleaning up and bringing in more businesses to Oakton, Wisconsin, and Main. We should be looking at a long-term plan to make downtown more than just 3 blocks of one street.
Weeks: The village should prioritize small business investment around our entire downtown, not just on the lakefront. Oakton Avenue is just one example where we can invest to extend the small town charm that is felt on Main Street/Wisconsin Avenue.
