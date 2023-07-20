WAUKESHA — Skid Row has canceled their Saturday concert at the Waukesha County Fair due to illness.
“Due to circumstances outside of the Waukesha County Fair’s control, Skid Row will no longer be performing on Saturday, July 22 due to illness. Winger and Warrant will still perform on Saturday with a start time of 6:30 p.m.,” the fair said in a statement.
The Waukesha County Fair Board tried to find a replacement act for Skid Row but were unsuccessful with the short notice provided to the fair on the cancellation.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause SKID ROW fans who were planning to attend Saturday’s concert; Winger and Warrant are still performing and tickets are still valid for the show.”
Skid Row broke out of New Jersey and conquered stages around the world beginning in the mid-1980s, selling 20 million albums with classic rock staples "18 and Life," "I Remember You" and "Youth Gone Wild." Their latest album, "The Gang’s All Here," is their sixth.