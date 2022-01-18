WAUKESHA — Tyler Pudleiner was performing with the Waukesha South High School band in the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade when he was struck by the SUV driven directly into the parade.
“The next thing I can remember is waking up and Mom and the paramedics being by my side,” Pudleiner said. He was one of many people hit that day, resulting in six fatalities and dozens of injuries.
Pudleiner was hospitalized for just under a week. He said his injuries were mainly internal, involving his intestines and stomach.
“They twisted together, basically,” he said, adding layers of his larger intestine were damaged as well. Pudleiner also suffered two chipped teeth and consequent nerve damage, road rash and bruising.
“I’m getting there,” Pudleiner said of the healing process. “The body is close to eight weeks past surgery... mentally, it’s a little bit of a struggle.” He said one thing that’s been helpful is engaging with the community.
On the Waukesha Strong Facebook group, Pudleiner has been an active participant in calling for displays of solidarity. Last week, he called on locals to don Waukesha Strong apparel or blue — the color associated with the Waukesha Strong movement — on days when Darrell Brooks, the man charged with driving the SUV into the parade, is in court.
Pudleiner said he saw people wearing that clothingnFriday, when Brooks was last in court. He said he saw the community come together through the Jerseys for Jackson movement and the Parade Memorial.
“It did make its way into the community, which I’m very happy to see, and I’m glad that it’s bringing us together,” he said.
Jerseys for Jackson saw people across the local area and even throughout the nation wear baseball jerseys in a show of support for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the youngest parade victim to lose their life. He was a Mukwonago Schools student and a member of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball community.
A former Blazer himself, and a longtime collector of Milwaukee Brewers bobbleheads, Pudleiner recently set out to pass along some of his duplicate bobbles to other kids and young adults affected by the parade. He was put in contact with the Sparks family and made the donation to the Blazers community.
Looking ahead, Pudleiner said he’s noticed the community unify after the tragedy. “It’s very special to see how a community can come together,” he said.
Pudleiner said he’d thank the community for their support for victims, and he’s seen how feelings like anger that he and others experience can be channeled into positive outcomes.
“You can take positives out of these bad situations,” he said.
