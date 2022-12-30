WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game.
“We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home from Vegas. This is the second time we tried to get the kids to go to Vegas. Last time is when COVID shut everything down,” Lanell Becker said.
She joked maybe she won’t try to take the kids there anymore.
The flight for her, her husband and their two teenagers was set to depart after 5 p.m. on Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. they got a text from Southwest Airlines informing them their flight would be 20 minutes late.
“Earlier in the day, I tried going on their app and it was all glitchy. At 2 p.m. I wanted to double check and see if we were still on for 20 minutes late. It said across the top the flight was canceled from Milwaukee to Denver. We never received notification from them or anything,” Becker said.
She tried calling the airline but only got a busy signal which is all she has received since Christmas Eve.
Becker said the family was by her sister in Greendale to take them to the airport. They piled all the bags and kids into the car and drove to the airport in case they were rerouted.
She spoke with a Southwest Airlines employee who told her there were no flights until Dec. 28.
“I told her we are going to a ball game on the 27th so the 28th won’t work. We asked what was going on,” Becker said.
The family was told there was nothing that could be done. The employee then moved on to speak to another customer. Her husband went to every airline in the airport to try getting a flight but was not successful. They also looked at other airports but everything was booked solid.
They were told they would get a refund but could do nothing about the non-refundable elements of the trip. They are now out $1,000 just for lodging through Airbnb.
“For my son’s Christmas gift, he wanted to go see the Arizona Cardinals play against the Buccaneers on Christmas night,” she said.
Her son is a huge Cardinals fan and wanted to see J.J. Watt.
“It's been like wham wham on this whole thing,” she said.
Becker said there are other travelers who have worse stories to tell such as missing a funeral or a wedding.
When pressed at the airport for the reason for the cancelation, the Becker family was told it was due to the cold.
The employee said the systems were overwhelmed and could only put a credit on their account.
“She said it would come through as a refund. We still haven’t gotten a refund. It just shows up as a credit for the airfare,” Becker said.
Becker has tried calling, posting on social media and emailing but has not heard a peep from the airline.
“We had lots of tears. We told our kids this was our Christmas. We did stocking stuffers on Christmas Eve morning. We quickly ran out and bought them a couple things,” Becker said.
Becker told her son maybe he can see the Cardinals next year and see if they play against the Steelers for Watts against Watt.
“Then (J.J.) Watt retires. I was like are you freaking kidding me. What is going on,” Becker said.
She added hopefully over time they can all laugh about this, but for now they feel bitter like Wisconsin weather.
Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations today. The airline indicated crew scheduling was the cause of the meltdown, and it has now been fixed.
It is likely that far more than a million passengers have been affected.
Southwest has acknowledged that it has inadequate and outdated technology that can leave flight crews out of position when bad weather strikes. But company executives told employees that problems with crew-scheduling have largely been fixed.