WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget.
The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the department is projected to land $250,000 over budget. The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, as well as County Board Supervisor Keith Hammitt, said that this came as a surprise to them and criticized the department’s communication of recent budget developments.
Committee Chair Jacob LaFontain said he and other committee members were surprised to find out from various media reports that the department was experiencing this shortfall.
“I’m going to open with two questions... the first one is how long have you known that there was this budget shortfall? And the second is what can we do to help? We gave raises to the deputies to help with attrition, and we gave the money to pay for them. So when I ask about helping, I’m talking about efficiencies...”
Severson said that $250,000 is 0.5% over budget. Sheriff’s department staff said that in mid-July they started to change their projections a little bit and they found out on Aug. 10 that they were paying out $211,000 in overtime, the most it has been this year. The County Department of Administration was informed of this, as well as the County Executive’s Office and the County Board Office, according to the sheriff’s department.
Leaked memo and tough questions
There were committee concerns, primarily from Chair LaFontain, about a memo sent from Deputy Inspector Pat Esser to deputies earlier this month. This memo was quoted in multiple media reports.
The sheriff’s department has received more funding each year, but because of inflation and other unforeseen expenses, the increases are not enough to provide the same service year after year, Severson said.
In the memo, Esser outlined the budget shortfall and changes deputies could expect as the department reduces staffing. The memo said that “Over the last 15-20 years, we have gotten less and less every year...”. Esser wrote about the county not providing cost to continue, but County Executive Paul Farrow, as well as committee members, were concerned about the way that statement might be interpreted.
After the memo was released, Severson said the sentence was “in-artfully worded,” but defended the memo in the Friday meeting. Tensions were raised during a conversation about the leaked memo.
LaFontain asked if an email correction was sent regarding this statement.
“Well, first of all you’re taking a phrase out of a sentence, out of a paragraph,” Severson said “Do you want me to read the whole paragraph?” LaFontain said.
“No, I have it right in front of me. I know exactly what it says. What I’m suggesting is that if you look at the context of the paragraph, we’re talking about cost to continue,” Severson said. “Yes, Deputy Inspector Esser, he’s here and he’ll tell you right now that had he chance to do it over again he would have said that we’ve gotten less cost to continue every year. The whole paragraph is about cost to continue...”
“But you haven’t gotten less money, you’ve gotten more money,” said LaFontain.
“We’ve acknowledged that,” Severson said. “Mr. Chair, we’ve acknowledged that at every meeting, every discussion, every time I’ve met with the media, every time I talk to my employees —,” Severson said.
“I’m not worried about the media,” LaFontain said. “I’m worried about the perception to your employees, whether or not their community supports them, and statements like ‘we get less money every year’ implies...”
Severson said that there was no correction email, but deputies were informed in person or via Zoom.
“And next year we’re going to be making some significant cuts, and I understand that the county executive has pledged the best year ever for us and I’m grateful and I appreciate that, but that period stops and then there’s another sentence,” Severson said. “We’re going to have to make significant cuts to function at that target.”
After this exchange, Severson rolled back his chair and asked Esser to grab him a Diet Coke.
“In my small community, out in Muskego, it is a bombshell when I have people calling me and I don’t have any answers for them,” Hammitt said. “Sheriff, you have some tough decisions, no question, no doubt. ...My personal opinion, Deputy Inspector Esser, this is totally unprofessional and ungrateful for you to do, throw all of us supervisors, every one of us under the bus.”
Moving forward, the committee and sheriff’s department said they will work to improve communication.
Unforeseen expense
The Sheriff’s Department said there are lots of unforeseen expenses within the department, such as the need in 2022 for inmate medical care being higher than usual. Some inmates require hospital care and an officer to monitor them 24 hours a day, which has been a notable source of overtime.
“You may have heard me talk about the fragility of our inmates, our inmates are sicker, they’re more mentally ill, they’re typically not coming in with insurance, they’re unemployed, so those are factors that increase the likelihood of them suffering some type of a medical condition that cannot be handled by the contract medical staff we have in the jail,” Severson said.
The committee discussed offloading this responsibility to a private company, but Severson said many companies don’t want the liability to do this and the quality of service is lower than what the county will provide.