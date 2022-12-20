OCONOMOWOC — For more than 15 years, Oconomowoc High School DECA students have come together in the spirit of giving back to children in need during the holidays.
Since 2006, students have looked forward to continuing the well-honored “Adopt a School” tradition, providing every child in a Milwaukee-area elementary school with Christmas gifts.
This year’s effort was led by OHS DECA members Paige Westerman, 18, and Evan Abts, 17. The leaders work with the adopted school’s staff to gather wish lists from students, organize the gift donation drive, and the two-hour gigantic gift-wrapping effort which has been dubbed “Wrapa- palooza.” “Every year we choose a school that has 95% or more of its students on the free and reduced lunch program. This event is a magical experience and I love seeing the kids’ faces when they open their gifts. It’s our way to hopefully make their Christmas a little more special,” said Evan.
On Dec. 13, buses loaded with nearly 70 OHS DECA and FBLA Club students hand-delivered wrapped gifts to more than 300 3K to 8th grade students at Oliver Wendell Holmes School in Milwaukee.
The children received large boxes filled with school and art supplies, books, toys, socks, hygiene items, hats, gloves, snow pants, shoes and more.
To help make it personal, OHS staff and students had the opportunity to purchase the necessities and gifts from each child’s personal wish lists.
For more than 15 years, OHS DECA students have provided hundreds of Christmas gifts to Milwaukee school children during their annual “Adopt a School” event in December. This year, students wrapped more than 300 huge boxes filled with gifts during “Wrap-a-palooza” in the OHS hallways. Pictured are Maggie Metzer, 14, and Charlie Metzer, 16 working together to wrap a gift.
“This is the first year we are giving presents to both elementary and middle school students and we have about 100 more kids than last year. Helping these kids is so fun and rewarding and worth all the hard work,” said Paige.
It’s Santa — we know him!
The surprise celebration for students and staff at Oliver Wendell Holmes School also included singing carols, spending time together, refreshments and of course, a special visit by Santa.
“This was a great experience and I loved seeing all the kids’ reactions to their new clothes and toys. It was so much fun playing with them at recess and eating lunch with them. I am so lucky to be able to do this my freshman year with my friends!” said Zoe Meier, 15.
For the first time, OHS history teacher Erik Jappinen had the honor of donning the iconic white beard and red suit and stepping into the boots of playing Mr. Claus.
“It was really heartwarming watching the kids open their presents. One little girl was so excited when she pulled out a doll and a stroller. I was swarmed by little ones wanting to hug me — Santa is very real to them,” said Jappinen. “No child should ever want on Christmas morning.
“I’m so proud of our students — they were full of grace and really present. I didn’t see a cellphone come out the entire time we were there. This experience allowed us to see outside of ourselves and will for sure linger in all of our hearts.”