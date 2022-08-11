PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee resident Shana Belich had an epiphany in March of 2021 during her four-hour drive home from her daughter’s appointment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Her daughter Ivana acquired a hypoxic brain injury at birth and was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder a few years ago.
“Your label doesn’t define you,” said Belich, who realized that kids and families didn’t have a place in the Pewaukee community to go to feel that way.
One week later, Belich met with Pewaukee Parks and Recreation Director Nick Phalin to discuss the possibility of implementing a safe zone for kids and families of all ages, with or without disabilities.
Since then, Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee, a nonprofit organization, in tandem with Pewaukee Parks and Recreation have continued fundraising efforts for almost a year to construct an all-inclusive playground and splash pad at the Pewaukee Sports Complex.
Funding for the project includes a combination of donations, sponsorships, grants, impact fees and city funds. The goal is to build a space that offers children and their families a fun, safe, judgment-free space to play, laugh and feel like they belong regardless of their abilities, according to the Friends of the Parks.
“Except others no matter what,” Belich said is the main objective of the goal.
Fellow mom Erica Okrzesik also inspired the project. Okrzesik’s daughter Macy was born with organic brain damage and was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as well. Both Macy and Ivana enjoy playgrounds, but those playgrounds are not always equipped with the proper accommodations for them to play freely.
“I am all about advocacy and education with my daughter who has an invisible disability,” said Okrzesik, who was approached by the Parks and Recreation department over a year ago for her support with the project.
Before Ivana’s diagnosis, Belich described the toll of constant stares from the public assumptions that her daughter was a “bad kid.” She felt as though no one understood that her daughter could possibly have a disability.
“She has been my biggest blessing because she’s taught me so much,” said Belich. “I think everyone needs an Ivana in their world or in their family to give them that awareness that everyone doesn’t play on the same equal playing field. It’s good to embrace that and spread kindness and inclusivity for all.”
Project plans
The equipment in the playground and splash pad will be designed to meet a variety of sensory needs. Features of the playscape include adaptive swings, ramps, wide passages, shaded areas, a splash pad with non-slip surfaces and more.
Two of the many spotlights of the playscape include the Surface Spinner, a merry-go-round built flush with the ground, allowing up to two wheelchair users and nine users total to access the equipment; and the Quiet Grove, a space for children to refocus and relax if they become overstimulated. The grove reduces sights and sounds and is equipped with soothing colors and calming sensory activities including a light switch, straight path, push wall, wavy path and fidget spinner.
“It’s incredibly special that I’ll be able to have a hand in building Pewaukee’s first all-inclusive playground and splash pad,” said Okrzesik. “Not only selfishly for my family to enjoy, but for the many kids that have all sorts of need in the community.”
Located at N45-W23400 Lindsay Road, the sports complex is home to the four baseball diamonds. Renderings of the project show the proposed construction location to the west of those diamonds.
The project proposes a 15,000 square-foot playscape and a 3,000 square-foot splash pad. The estimated cost is between $1.5 and $2 million. The City of Pewaukee has already committed over $4 million for the development of the Pewaukee Sports Complex.
“Pewaukee is such a great community. We have had so many resources at the school level that have been so encouraging for her (Ivana) along the way and navigating for us as a family,” said Belich. “That’s why it’s such a continuing encouragement to project this more into the community, not just at the school level.”
The future splashpad received a $250,000 naming rights sponsorship last year. The donation came from Rick Fuhry, who named the splash pad “Garrison’s Splash Pad” after Fuhry’s nephew.
Phalin hopes to see the community enjoy the project as often as possible. “It’s one of the coolest playgrounds I’ve seen,” said Phalin. “We are excited to make it a reality.”
For those wishing to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.