WAUKESHA — The state is opposing a motion to suspend proceedings while the suspect in a carjacking and sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library appeals a waiver to adult court, saying a delay could prove “catastrophic” to the case against him.
Khalil Perry, 14, was waived into the adult system from juvenile court last month, and is charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, operating an auto without consent using a weapon, and kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon as a result of the Nov. 30 incident in which he allegedly carjacked an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint at the Waukesha library and then sexually assaulted her.
His attorney, public defender Nicole Ostrowski, earlier sought a motion to stay, or suspend, proceedings while she files an appeal of the decision waiving Perry into adult court. Last Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow denied that motion, saying it was premature as no appeal had been filed.
However, on Thursday, Ostrowski filed the petition for an interl ocutory appeal — an appeal of a non-final order — with the District II Court of Appeals, and renewed her motion in circuit court Friday. She argued there was a likelihood of success, as a social worker and psychologist both recommended the case remain in juvenile court, and the decision by Judge Maria Lazar to move Perry to adult court was “erroneous as it relied on its lack of information about potential juvenile dispositions to then reject that disposition as inappropriate.”
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Ostrowski further argued that Perry will suffer “irreparable injury” unless a stay is granted, and no substantial harm would come to interested parties or the public if the case were delayed, given Perry’s high cash bail of $250,000.
Those four factors — likelihood of success, irreparable harm, and harm to other interested parties and the public — are the basis of a Supreme Court decision in the 1995 State v. Gudenschwager case that decided when it’s appropriate for a court to stay an open case.
On Monday, Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston responded that the defense motion should fall because none of those factors are met. Ostrowski failed to show how Lazar erred in her ruling, the defense appeal “does little to lay out a compelling, or ‘strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits,’” and Lazar clearly put more emphasis on the dangerousness of Perry’s actions rather than the opinion of a social worker and psychologist, he argued.
Thurston further stated Perry “has literally offered no explanation about why proceeding on dual tracks (the interlocutory appeal and this adult court proceeding) would be harmful. The truth is that this Defendant would not be harmed in any way whatsoever by pursuing these two efforts simultaneously.”
Thurston also warned that “an indeterminate stay ... could amount to a complete defeat of our criminal prosecution.” That’s because the case “largely depends on the ability of an 87-year-old victim to testify” and be cognitively and physically able to undergo thorough cross-examination.
“Any delay (much less a potentially lengthy and protracted appeal) could be catastrophic to the State’s case,” Thurston wrote. “If the State of Wisconsin’s criminal prosecution breaks down, over time, because of an inability to call or present testimony from the chief complaining witness, the residents of Waukesha County also lose out on the ability to rectify or address a heinous crime that has shaken the entire community.”
Dorow is to consider the arguments of both sides in a hearing set for this morning.