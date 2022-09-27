WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said in a letter filed Monday the state does not object to Darrell Brooks, the man charged after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, representing himself at trial — unless his request is a delay tactic.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 77 crimes — including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon and dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety — following the attack on the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade that left six dead and scores injured. Last week, Brooks’ attorneys, public defenders Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, filed a motion to withdraw from the case, citing Brooks’ desire to represent himself at his trial, which is slated to begin next week and run through most of October. A hearing on the defense motion is set for this afternoon.
In a response filed Monday, Opper said all defendants in an adult proceeding have the right to represent themselves, provided a court makes sure they are doing so willingly, understand the difficulties and disadvantages of representing themselves, are aware of the seriousness of the charges against them and the criminal penalties they face. If those factors are met, “the State has no objection to the defendant representing himself at trial,” Opper wrote. “We do object, however, to an adjournment of the trial, should the defendant so request.”
Brooks hasn’t asked for the trial to be delayed, but if he does, that request should be denied, Opper argued. She said considering the scope of the trial, the hundreds of witnesses and jurors that have been summoned, and the preparation by the parties and, most important, the impact that would have on victims, “no other reasonable conclusion can be drawn.”
Opper said Brooks had an outburst in court during an Aug. 26 hearing and had to be removed. After a court break, Brooks refused initially to return to the courtroom before being asked to be released from the hearing; he was. Another hearing, Sept. 9, saw Brooks refuse to come to court for a jury status hearing, which was delayed while his attorneys spoke with him. After withdrawing his request for an insanity defense, Brooks had the hearing put over to last week, complaining of an abscessed tooth. That record shows that “any request to adjourn at this time would be a tactic by the defendant to manipulate the Court and avoid trial,” Opper wrote.
Opper filed several other documents on Monday, including a request to prohibit video recording or photographing of victims and witnesses who aren’t law enforcement or legal experts. Opper argued they have a right to privacy under state law, and although she agrees with the public’s right to know, there is a significant difference between coming to court to see the trial in person and victims having their images broadcast over the internet, she argued. She acknowledged that for witnesses their voices can and should be recorded and distributed, but argued that for victims and their right to privacy, no testimony should be recorded.
Opper also filed a brief arguing that the victims should not be excluded from attending the trial until after they are done testifying, as the defense has asked. She argued state law does not authorize the exclusion of victims, and the presence of victims during the testimony of other witnesses is not in and of itself a basis for finding that witnesses should be excluded to preserve a fair trial. She added that the victims all will be testifying about how the incident impacted them, and they wouldn’t be testifying to events that took place in places other than where they were, so there would be little overlap of testimony.
“The defendant is alleged to have killed or endangered the safety of these victims or their loved ones,” Opper wrote. “This defendant’s alleged crimes have had a profound impact on their physical and emotional wellbeing and in most cases, have changed their lives forever. That is not hyperbole. They should be allowed to attend the trial. Justice requires it.”