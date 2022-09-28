WAUKESHA — There will be a hearing this afternoon in the question of whether Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks will be allowed to represent himself at his trial next week.
At the same time, Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, has written Judge Jennifer Dorow, appealing to her as a mother, saying she was deeply concerned at what she saw in court Tuesday. "I don't know if you're a mom but moms always know when something isn't right," she said.
Woods said she speaks with Brooks daily and observes "he is not stable mentally enough to fully understand the big mistake he is making by wanting to represent himself."
She implored Dorow to "recognize his unstable mental state and rule in his best interest. ... I just know something needs to be done that is fair."
After an hour-long hearing Tuesday that at times saw contentious exchanges between Brooks and Judge Jennifer Dorow, the judge gave Brooks until this morning to file a form waiving his right to counsel. Dorow said Tuesday that Brooks so far has failed to show he understood the proceedings well enough to represent himself.
On Wednesday, District Attorney Sue Opper requested a hearing for today. She said she'd like to make a record regarding another Waukesha County case where a man, Rashaad Imani, was convicted after the judge there declined to let him represent himself. Although the state Supreme Court upheld that conviction, it was eventually struck down in a federal appeal.
