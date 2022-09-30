Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper wrote a letter to Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow Friday requesting a dismissal of Count 77 against Darrell Brooks Jr.
Brooks is the suspect accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident.
Count 77 is a battery - domestic abuse charge. In the letter, DA Opper states "there was no domestic violence incident on November 20, 2021." The Waukesha Christmas Parade took place the next day, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
In addition to 75 other charges that range from bail jumping to hit and run involving death and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, Brooks still faces an additional domestic abuse charge, which is a misdemeanor.
The jury selection phase of Brooks' trial begins on Monday, Oct. 3. Earlier this week, Judge Dorow granted Brooks' waiver to the right of council in a hearing, meaning Brooks will represent himself in the trial. The trial is scheduled to last about a month.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.