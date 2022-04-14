Stephen Colbert gets snarky about Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” didn’t learn his lesson after an apology tour to Milwaukee in 2021. During Tuesday’s show, the host cracked jokes about inflation prices and beers.
“There are a lot of reasons people watch this show, but I know first and foremost, you come for our rock-bottom pricing,” Colbert said.
He announced new inflation numbers came out and prices have jumped 8.5% since last March.
“That means no more splurging at the grocery store. Instead of Milwaukee’s Best, it’ll have to be Waukesha’s Ehhh,” Colbert said.
He added, “Let’s face it, that is not that much worse.”
A beer can was displayed with the “Waukesha’s Ehhh” logo. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly told The Freeman he hopes Raised Grain Waukesha makes a “Waukesha’s Ehhh” beer.
“It would be a really good beer and we could send some out to Colbert and I can talk about how good it is,” Reilly said.
The mayor invited Colbert to come to Waukesha and see what the city has to offer.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow warned Colbert on Facebook.
“Careful ...remember what happened the last time you disparaged an underrated Wisconsin city,” Farrow said.
When the pandemic caused the 2020 Democratic National Convention scheduled in Milwaukee to turn virtual, Colbert did a segment on his show featuring his own ‘‘virtual tour’’ of Milwaukee. Colbert showed a virtual tour including a 24-hour livestream of yeast fermentation, an abandoned factory and the “most segregated neighborhoods.”
The Milwaukee Brewers responded via Twitter by inviting Colbert to a tailgate in Milwaukee. Colbert later apologized to the city and accepted the Brewers’ invitation as long as he got to participate in a sausage race.
Colbert joked during a show that it proves how nice Milwaukeeans are: “You insult them, and they invite you to a baseball game.”