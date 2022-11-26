PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family.
Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis.
In October Delaney was taken to the pediatrician due to a suspected infection. One of the symptoms was Delaney having a balance issue due to the pressure in her ears. Sure enough, one of the little girl’s ears was infected and the doctor started her on antibiotics.
“Her complaints of ear pain was getting better but everything else got weirder. After two weeks I took her back because something was not right. She wasn’t feeling right and not acting right. Her balance was still off,” Heather said.
She and her husband Jack assumed it was still the ear infection. Heather was told if Delaney wasn’t better after the weekend to take her to an ear, nose and throat specialist.
That weekend Delaney was getting progressively worse and having odd symptoms. On Monday, Heather was getting her kids ready for school and noticed something wasn’t right.
“I knew it in my gut. I decided to take her to the emergency room. We took her down there and sat there for five hours. It is cold, flu and respiratory syncytial virus season. There were so many coughing babies. I felt awful. She ended up passing out in the waiting room,” Heather said.
She went up to the reception desk and asked for her daughter to be seen right away.
“I had to argue and p** and moan for a neurology consult,” Heather said.
Finally, a series of different doctors examined Delaney. Heather said in a small space of time she knew something was serious. After a CT scan, Delaney’s parents were told the little girl has an aggressively large brain tumor.
“I can’t put the thought into words. You feel your soul getting crushed. Here is a kid who two weeks ago was running, jumping, happy and no huge health issues. Knowing she was going to have to go down that path is heart-wrenching to start with,” she said.
The little girl was taken into emergency surgery a few days later. Drain tubes were placed to alleviate pressure caused by a large volume of fluid buildup. She then had surgery to remove a large portion of the mass.
“We had to wait to get the pathology. That is when we learned it was extremely aggressive and terminal basically regardless of any therapies,” Heather said.
This past week Delaney kept fainting from the pain. Doctors found evidence of an infection around where the shunt implants were placed. If the infection clears in 10 days she can leave Children’s Wisconsin.
Her prognosis was originally up to 12 weeks, but this complication has shortened it to six weeks.
Delaney’s fifth birthday is Dec. 16. She is a Make-AWish child whose wish is to visit Disney World with her family. The family, which includes her siblings brother Carson and sister Brooke, went years ago.
“She has some memories of it. She is a huge Disney and Harry Potter fan,” Heather said.
Delaney adores the film “Frozen” and characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.
“She has so much Elsa stuff. She was supposed to be Elsa for Halloween. We spent it in the hospital. I brought her costume and got my needle and thread and hacked it up to fit over her IVs and tubes,” Heather said.
What is especially touching is her neurosurgeon is named Elsa and has blonde hair.
“We thought it was fate and this was the right lady,” Heather said.
Granting her special wish
Due to Delaney’s prognosis her special wish will be granted on the 14th-19th of December. Which means she could possibly be in Disney World for her birthday.
The family is thankful to Make-A-Wish but especially to the community for being there for them. Heather described it as staggering and incredible.
Sharon Tomlinson was the Shorewest realtor who helped them buy their Pewaukee house. She has kept in contact with Heather. Heather said Tomlinson gives back so much to the community. Tomlinson started a post on social media asking people to send birthday cards to the little girl.
“Really, one night I was at home trying to figure out ways to help this family and I thought having individuals from all over the world send her a birthday card would help make this birthday a special one. In addition, it would remind the family of all those individuals who care about their daughter and family. I’m just trying to get as many cards as I can to make this little angel’s birthday as memorable as possible,” Tomlinson said.
In addition, Jen’s Sweet Treats is holding a fundraiser for the family today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4745 S. Packard Avenue. it includes a brat fry, gift card raffle, and other activities.
Heather posted on a few local Pewaukee/Lake Country family pages looking for activities they can do with Laney while she is still mobile and able to enjoy them.
“The response I’ve received from local families and business owners has been staggering. I only asked for ideas and recommendations, ended up having this journal and her GoFundMe shared more than 20 times, as well as offers of donations, offers to make arrangements, etc. from people on Facebook we’ve never met,” she said.
Right now the family is determined to make Delaney’s birthday amazing for this amazing little ball of light. Her mom said she is a bubbly, sassy, and wittiest little girl. Her siblings are doing the best they can and spending time with their sister.
“Delaney is our sweet angel baby, and sometimes angels aren’t meant to stay with us for the always we want it to be, that they are needed to do their angel work elsewhere,” Heather said.
Birthday cards can be sent addressed to Delaney Krings C/O Shorewest Realtors, 1296 Summit Ave. Oconomowoc, WI 53066. The GoFundMe is https://www.gofundme.com/f/delaney-krings. For updates you can visit the Caringbridge website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/loveforlaneyk.