By Rob Reischel - Freeman Correspondent
TOWN OF MERTON — A male student from Hartland Arrowhead collapsed at 8:15 p.m. Friday during the Warhawks’ boys basketball game against Catholic Memorial.
Arrowhead game manager Jeff Staus hurried into the stands with an automated external defibrillator (AED). Onsite medical personnel then used the machine on the young man, and at 8:45 p.m., he left Arrowhead High School upright on a stretcher and was transported to a local hospital.
According to several witnesses, the student was alert and coherent as he left AHS.
“The great thing is that the kid is OK,” said Staus, who is also Arrowhead’s boys soccer coach. “But the whole NFL thing (with Damar Hamlin) goes through your mind.”
The incident took place with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in an important Classic 8 Conference game with Arrowhead holding a 56-54 lead. The game was eventually postponed and the teams hope to resume play today at 11 a.m.
“There’s no way we were going to put the kids back out onto the floor,” Catholic Memorial athletic director Matt Bergan said. “The coaches were emotional. The kids were emotional.
“Credit to the Arrowhead game management staff and athletic trainers for getting up there. And then doctors from throughout the community went up there. It was pure chaos, but they handled it about as well as they could.”
The Arrowhead student section is in the northeast corner of the gym. And shortly after the student collapsed, the students were all ushered into the adjacent cafeteria.
At 8:25 p.m., both teams were sent to their locker rooms, and shortly thereafter, the game was postponed.
Arrowhead coach Craig Haase said he immediately knew something troubling was unfolding when he saw a student race from the crowd to notify game personnel.
“When I saw a kid run that hard out of the stands I knew something was up,” Haase said. “There was a lot going on.”
That student was Staus’ son, who alerted his father to what was happening. Staus, along with medical personnel and game management staff, then instituted their emergency action plan.
“My son said that somebody was down,” Staus said. “So I went and got the AED and activated our trainer. It’s scary. That’s the first time I’ve ever had to do that.”
Last month, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical professionals administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to help save Hamlin’s life.
With that incident still fresh in the minds of many, players and coaches from both Arrowhead and Catholic Memorial were shaken after seeing what happened.
“A lot of our kids knew who he was and they were kind of in shock,” Haase said. “They definitely recognized him and that was hard.
“But we were able to tell them pretty quickly that he was alert and sitting up after we did the AED. So I think that helped. You saw some shoulders relax a little bit.”
Bergan, the Crusaders’ A.D., said things were just as somber in the CMH’s locker room.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Bergan said. “Our coach (Jeremy McGlothlin) went through a similar thing when he was a high school player. And so he got the kids together and he’s explaining that the kid is OK now. But it’s a scary thing for everybody.”
While most fans leaving AHS late Friday were startled by what they saw, they were also relieved that the news appeared good.
“I thought our event staff did a tremendous job getting over there and getting the AED on him right away, which obviously I know how important those are,” Haase said. “I know that without that maybe there’s a different outcome.
“So thankfully they did a great job getting that AED over there to help the young man as quickly as they could. I’m just glad the young man was OK. We can regroup and play a basketball game another time.”