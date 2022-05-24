TOWN OF EAGLE — Even as its Town of Eagle facility sustained a catastrophic fire and explosion last week, Summerset Marine Construction had employees working in the field, and its operations are continuing, its owner said Monday.
“We are full speed ahead,” Larry Chapman said. “My first thing is I am grateful to God all our employees made it out safely or at least alive. That’s No. 1. The rest of it is just stuff and it will be replaced. ...
“We are doing well. We’re getting things cleaned up out here. We’re moving forward. ... We’ve got everybody back to work. Our crews are out already putting in new piers and seasonal piers for Memorial Day.”
Chapman said Summerset does new pier manufacturing and installation, as well service and sales. Operations affected by the fire primarily affected the manufacturing component.
“We’re actually in a very good position, we got inventory, crews out working,” he said. “As long as we can get our inventory back up and running before our backlog is exhausted we should not skip a beat.”
At least six people — three workers, three firefighters — were reported injured following the explosion and fire at Summerset’s building at W357-S8715 Chapman Lane on Thursday. Chapman said Monday that two of the workers were treated at the scene, and the one employee taken to a hospital with a broken leg has developed some complications but “he is definitely recovering,” Chapman said. He said he was told three firefighters all were treated for heat exhaustion.
The blaze led to the evacuation of neighboring businesses in the industrial park, as well as Eagle Elementary School, with students relocated to Palmyra High School; the business park neighbors were able to resume operations Thursday and the school was expected to be open on Friday, authorities said.
Limited impact on water supply
A steady stream of tankers from as far away as Kenosha, Milwaukee and Washington counties was seen through the village to the scene Thursday. Authorities said Thursday that responders drew water from the Eagle municipal water supply as well as two area lakes.
Steve Deegan of the Eagle Public Works Department said the local water supply was temporarily taxed during the response but quickly returned to normal. He said he watched as a reservoir drained slowly until it got to about one-third full. At that point, he advised local officials they should probably think about a secondary plan. Officials turned to Mukwonago’s water supply for help, he said, and once that happened, Eagle’s water levels rebounded quickly.
“We were fine that day once they sent trucks to Mukwonago and then the lake. We caught right back up and then kept up because they had got the fire under control,” Deegan said.
He added there have been no concerns related to water pressure or supply in the wake of the fire.
Deegan said there were about 250,000 gallons of water used from the Eagle municipal supply. Wayne Castle, Mukwonago utilities director, said the amount used from that village’s supply has not been determined.
‘Stronger than we were’
Chapman said the fire was put out Thursday, with a few hot spots popping up Friday.
As for the Town of Eagle facility, Chapman said manufacturing and service areas were “completely annihilated. There is no moving back into that building any time soon. It’s definitely going to be a new building.”
But the biggest part of the Eagle grounds is the yard where completed parts are stored outside, so things that have already been manufactured largely were not affected by the fire. Chapman added crews were working in the field even the day of the fire, installing docks and lifts for customers. One of the barges crews use on installations was damaged in the fire, but 11 others remain available, he said.
He said there has been no estimate as to the total losses, nor a cause or place of origin determined. Messages left with the Kettle Moraine Fire Protection District have not been returned.
The company has been able to utilize its facilities in Madison, as well as a construction yard in Hartland, and also has leased temporary space to continue operations. Temporary locations have been found for office staff, and the technology staff was able to get laptops for management and crews in the field. Some manufacturing and maintenance workers have been reassigned to augment field work for now, Chapman said. He added he is grateful to the fire responders and all those who offered assistance in the aftermath.
Chapman added “Summerset is alive and open for business.”
“Everybody’s working, everybody’s back to work. We have temporary locations for any gaps we have we couldn’t fill from our existing location. We’re going to be fine. We’re open for business so we don’t want anybody thinking they can’t call us if they need us. We’re hard after it. We will persevere. That’s a statement I’ve made many times in the last three days, and be stronger than we were,” Chapman said.
“Our No. 1 thing is just taking care of our employees and we are grateful they are alive. But it’s time to get back to work. A lot of families rely on us and we take that very seriously.”