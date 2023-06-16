WAUKESHA — Colin Strebe, 8, of Waukesha is being remembered as an exceptional student who brought joy to those around him. Strebe and his grandfather died on Wednesday after a small plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff in Watertown, authorities said.
The plane had taken off Wednesday from Watertown Municipal Airport, about four miles from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
“This is a difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family and friends. Colin was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Colin was an exceptional student who brought so much joy, enthusiasm, and kindness to our school and will be fondly remembered,” Garrett Sheskey, Summit View principal, said in an email to parents.
The School District of Waukesha will have a team of student services professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel. Student services staff will be available at Summit View from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday to support others during this difficult time.
“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” he said.
In addition, SDW has partnered with Care Solace to provide complimentary and confidential support to students, staff and their families for the community’s mental health. Care Solace supports others in finding community therapists or treatment programs matched to your needs regardless of circumstances.
If you would like to use Care Solace to help you find a provider: Call 888-515-0595. The service is available 24/7/365 in any language. You can also visit www.caresolace.com/sdw and either search on your own, or click “Book Appointment” for assistance by video chat, email, or phone.
“Remember that grief affects individuals in different ways. Please keep Colin’s family and friends in your thoughts. We stand together as a community in remembering Colin’s spirit, accomplishments, and the joy he brought to our lives,” Sheskey said.
The district also sent out a similar email with grief resources.
“The news of a student death can be a difficult and emotional time for the students and staff of our community. In such cases, this district takes prompt action to establish an open line of communication with the family to provide accurate information and respect the family’s wishes. Upon confirmation of a death member, we organize a strong support system for those in our school community. When there is a loss to our school community, it is a challenging time, but one where we are truly Stronger Together,” the district said in a statement.
A Giveinkind.com post was created to support the family though the provision of meals, gift cards and greeting cards. Visit https://rb.gy/x4gk3 to help.