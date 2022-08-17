SUMMIT — A Summit woman who found solace in nature has written a book to assist others seeking to do the same.
Anne Wall’s book is titled “Awaken in Nature.”
Wall, a member of the National Sports Law Institute’s Board of Advisors and former corporate secretary at the Petit National Ice Center, is an an entrepreneur, marketer, writer and artist.
She combined those skills when she began penning the self-published “Awaken in Nature” when COVID-19 shuttered people inside their homes in 2020.
She was living at another of her residences near Park City, Utah at the time. During lockdown, she made daily excursions on hikes, bike rides and paddling. She continues that trend today in Oconomowoc and in Madison where she visits her mother.
“COVID-19 lockdown gave me a chance to think and time to express myself,” Wall told The Freeman. “The pandemic brought out the best and the worst in humanity. It caused people to re-examine their lives. Many people find change difficult and tend to wait for a crisis that forces them to change.”
A description of the book sent to The Freeman describes it as exploring “a hidden world of spiritual awakening in the timeless wisdom of words and the inspiring beauty of nature.”
Wall asserts that experiencing nature firsthand aids in overall well-being, especially during during transformative or stressful times like many experienced during the isolation of the COVID pandemic.
She said the book will likely find success among “growth-minded people who are open to making changes” in pursuit of a more enriching life.
“I hope more people discover their true meaning and purpose in life by connecting more deeply with themselves through nature,” Wall said. “There is nothing like being in nature to heighten awareness.”
She describes a sort of transcendence that can be felt when in tune and aware of the natural world. It is an invigorating yet calming experience, Wall said. Alignment of thoughts and body affords a peaceful path to the “inner voice,” Wall said, “the voice of wisdom and intuition.”
“By inspiring people to engage in healthy outdoor activities, I believe it will raise consciousness about the interdependence and interconnectivity between individuals, society and nature,” Wall said. “...My hope is that by reconnecting more people with their natural surroundings, ’Awaken in Nature’ will deepen awareness about our interconnectedness.”
Her book is comprised of 170 pages with 62 inspirational essays. Paintings, also by Wall, share the pages with her writing.
Limited editions of the book are currently available through her website for $75.
Wall said “Awaken in Nature” will also be made into an e-book in the coming months.