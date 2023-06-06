WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Fire Department responded to a call reporting smoke coming from the rear of 322 East Main St. at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Scott Purdy with the Waukesha Fire Department.
All occupants of the building evacuated prior to the arrival of public safety crews.
When fire crews came on the scene, they found moderate smoke coming from the multi-use building. The building houses La Piñata ice cream shop and several apartments.
According to Purdy, crews were challenged by the unique layout of the building but were able to gain control over the fire.
There were no injuries to the residents or fire crew as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated to be about $20,000.
The Red Cross is assisting the three families that were displaced as a result of the fire.