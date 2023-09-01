BROOKFIELD — The suspect involved in the murder-suicide on Wednesday afternoon was located in the parking lot of Orchard Lane Elementary School, 2015 S. Sunnyslope Road in New Berlin, said Brookfield Assistant Police Chief Chris Garcia.
“The school was simply the location the suspect chose to commit acts of self-harm. We have no information to indicate the school was any sort of target or has any other association or significance related to the investigation into this matter,” Garcia said.
At 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a homicide took place in the 1000 block of Apple Tree Lane. A victim was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was immediately identified, and officers began searching for him. At 5:30 p.m. officers located the suspect, a 35-year-old Menomonee Falls man, and found him to be deceased by self-inflicted injuries. The victim and suspect involved in this incident knew each other.
No additional information about the victim will be released, Garcia said.
“We appreciate the community’s patience, understanding and support as we worked to bring this matter to a conclusion. Our collective hearts and prayers go out to all the friends, family and associates of the suspect and victim who are affected by this very difficult situation," Garcia said.