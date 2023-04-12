PEWAUKEE — A suspect involved in a domestic violence incident in Pewaukee remains on the lam but the identity is known to police, according to Lt. Nicholas Wenzel with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office was investigating a domestic violence incident in the city of Pewaukee. A suspect was observed driving eastbound on Capitol Drive and fled from deputies. The suspect crashed into a car going eastbound on Capitol Drive at Lilly Road, causing extensive damage to both cars. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect fled the crash on foot. A perimeter of the area was created and checked by a police canine as well as a drone.
The now known suspect remains at large and is being sought. Charges will be forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for domestic battery, battery to unborn child, false imprisonment, felony eluding and recklessly endangering safety.
During the incident, Brookfield East High School was placed on a lockout for an hour.
“This incident was greatly assisted by surrounding law enforcement agencies from City of Brookfield Police Department, Butler Police Department, City of Wauwatosa Police Department, City of Waukesha Police Department Canine, and Wisconsin State Patrol.
We would like to thank the citizens and local businesses that were inconvenienced during the two-hour closure of eastbound Capitol Dr. As well as the citizens that called to provide information about possible suspect sightings in the area,” according to Wenzel.
This incident is still under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released at this time.